As West Virginia's daily COVID-19 test rate continues to trend lower, a recent outbreak of infections has been reported in Greenbrier County and two more people in the state have died of the disease.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed on Friday afternoon the deaths of a 73-year-old man from Mingo County and a 78-year-old man from Berkeley County. Mingo County now has reported two deaths total while Berkeley County, which leads the state in the total number of confirmed cases with 359, has reported 9 deaths. The state has reported 88 deaths overall.
The latest DHHR report on Friday afternoon showed Greenbrier County with 11 confirmed cases, up two from the previous day. But county health officials are reporting nine cases from Thursday to Friday. The DHHR daily report lags reporting at the county level.
Raleigh County’s conformed cases jumped a bit on Friday as well, coming in at 22, according to the DHHR. That was four more than what had been reported Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, Wyoming County health officials reported three new confirmed cases, pushing its total to six. The DHHR still has Wyoming County at five confirmed cases.
At his daily press conference on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said he and state officials were concerned about signs of coronavirus spread in southern West Virginia, an area that has posted low numbers compared with the rest of the state.
“Today we’re seeing there is a creeping up … in our southern counties so we really want to increase our testing there, just to sample and see what’s going on,” said Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus response coordinator at the Thursday press conference.
As the governor has said previously, Marsh pointed out that the population of southern West Virginia has chronic health conditions that COVID-19 exacerbates.
“So we want to make sure we’re really aggressive in moving to understand how we can help make sure this is not a place that starts to really heat up because there are so many vulnerable people there that we’re really afraid that could lead to some problems with outcomes and hospitalizations and deaths,” Marsh said.
Bill Crouch, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Resources, agreed.
“The southern part of West Virginia, we’ve been watching and talking about every day for at least the past week,” Crouch said. “Very concerned.”
While no state official cited specific counties that they were watching, Crouch said the opening of the Hatfield McCoy off-roading trail was drawing tourists to the region.
“So we want everyone down there in the southern part of the state to do what they have to do to protect themselves as well. People coming in from out of state makes this much more difficult to contain.”
The daily test rate result came in at 0.89 percent as 2,365 lab results turned up 21 positive test results.
The overall rate continued its fall, coming in at 1.79 percent as 125,773 lab results have produced 2,249 positive tests.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (359/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (8/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (11/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (22/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).
