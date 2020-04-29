James Monroe High School seniors, National 4-H Council members and 17-year-olds Cade McMunigal and Ian Jackson,17 have led their 4-H robotics club in designing, developing and producing over three hundred 3D-printed facial masks for local hospitals and medical centers.
McMunigal and Jackson have known each other since childhood – both joining 4-H in the third grade before joining the robotics club together in eighth grade – and now, as high school seniors, they are able to serve their community by supplying medical professionals with face masks made by 3D printers.
In March, after hearing Gov. Jim Justice say that hospitals were running low on personal protective equipment (PPE), Caroline S. Sparks, Union mayor, knew exactly who to contact.
Sparks, who volunteers at the 4-H robotics club and whose son, Riley, is a member of the club, has seen all the incredible projects they have completed over the years and knew they were up for the task.
Eager to aid in any way they could, McMunigal and Jackson met with the Monroe County Schools Board of Education and were able to borrow two 3D printers from the school.
The two printers were used alongside a printer borrowed from the 4-H robotics club and McMunigal’s personal 3D printer.
Before they were able to donate their masks, the robotics club, which has 11 members, had to design a prototype to be tested and then approved by the medical professionals who would be wearing them.
“We did a lot of research to find different designs online,” Jackson said.
“We settled on this one company and used two of their designs, a big and smaller version, to make our prototype," Jackson said. "We took our first prints to a few local medical centers to make sure they were all right. Once they said they were OK, we started to mass produce them as fast as we could, and we haven’t had to modify or change our design at all.”
Both McMunigal and Jackson took two printers home, which they have been running continuously.
Once the computer knows what design to send to the printer, the production process is a waiting game. However, Jackson says they check on the machines periodically to make sure everything is running smoothly.
As he described the process, McMunigal said the printers are responsible for producing the headband portion of the mask, which takes one printer roughly four hours to complete.
The printer slowly pushes molten plastic through a tiny nozzle that moves based on the computer program's design. A single layer must be printed and dried before the machine will move on to the next layer.
“Since we have four, we can print four at a time and we precut our plastic for the shield part of the masks," he said. "We bought big sheets of plastic and cut them all at the same time. That took about 45 minutes.”
While McMunigal and Jackson print the headpieces and cut out the shields, Riley Sparks has been drilling the holes into the face shields so that they can be assembled.
All of the work has been taking place inside the robotics club workshop at the Monroe Service Center – an autobody shop owned by the Sparks family.
“I’m a proud mom," Spark said. "These kids are wonderful, and they are using skills that they learned from 4-H and are giving back to this community that has given so much to them. The club teaches more than just robotics.”
In just a few short weeks, the club, which has been coordinating mask deliveries with the head nurse of James Monroe High School, has been able to produce over 300 hundred masks.
The masks are being sent to where they are needed, and deliveries have already been made to Summers County ARH Hospital and the Monroe County Health Center.
“We are making as many as we can,” Jackson said.
McMunigal, who plans to major in aerospace engineering, and Jackson, who will study computer engineering, said they never would have gotten into robotics without 4-H.
According to Abbey Tillman, Marketing Manager for the National 4-H Council, the goal of 4-H is to provide support for 4-H programs across the county.
“I have a close relationship with the team and when they shared what they were doing with the masks, we wanted to give them a national platform," Tillman said. "4-H really equips young people with a variety of skills based on their interest areas and encourages them to take those skills to help other people.
"Cade and Ian are exemplary of what work is happening across the county right now. Young people are stepping up to help their communities while still staying socially distant.”
“It feels great knowing that we are doing good,” Jackson shared. “When you look at the news, you see and hear all the negatives about this pandemic. We are being the good news and hopefully giving people hope.
“We know that there are people all over the country who are trying to do good things to stop what is going on right now,” McMunigal chimed in.
“It’s tough to keep an optimistic point of view but hopefully we are helping with that.”
“Right now, they should be competing at the World Competition in Detroit where they would be representing West Virginia alongside kids from all over the world,” Sparks said. The competition, however, was canceled because of the pandemic.
“They worked so hard on their robot, which they made entirely from scratch," Sparks said. "They didn’t buy a parts kit. It’s upsetting that they don’t get to go be a part of something that they worked so hard for, but they have used this time to do something good that has really helped their community. They are all incredible.”