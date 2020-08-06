Two inmates, four workers at Southern Regional test positive for Covid-19

Two inmates and four workers at Southern Regional Jail have tested positive for Covid-19, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina reported Wednesday evening.
The four workers were self-quarantining at home on Wednesday.
The first positive case of Covid-19 in the jail system originated at the Raleigh County jail on Friday, according to a West Virginia Division of Correction report. Nine inmates were awaiting results of their tests on Friday.
Two of those nine inmates have since received positive tests, bringing the total number of inmates to receive a positive test up to three on Thursday.
The first inmate to test positive was released on furlough late Tuesday, Messina said.
Messina said two active cases remained at SRJ on Wednesday.
"Today's new case is of an inmate who was symptomatic at the time he was tested but is no longer exhibiting symptoms," Messina explained.
SRJ was housing 724 inmates on Wednesday, with more pretrial defendants than any other regional jail in the state.
Of those inmates, Messina said, more than half — 420 inmates, or 58 percent — are pretrial defendants.
"That means they are in jail because of decisions made by magistrates and circuit judges," he said. "As a result, SRJ's population is now higher than it was on March 16, when (Gov. Jim Justice) declared a State of Emergency in response to Covid-19."
Beckley attorney Robert Dunlap has written a letter to SRJ jail officials after clients reported to him that inmates are not regularly receiving cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items or an adequate level of medical care from Prime Care Medical, a Pennyslvania-based company that contracts with the state to provide health care to West Virginia inmates.
One of his clients, Erica Kitzmiller of Summersville, spent 27 days as a pre-trial defendant at SRJ, from July 2 to July 29.
A certified nursing assistant whose background is in home health care and nursing home care, Kitzmiller reported that inmates are not given adequate cleaning supplies or prompt medical attention and that the conditions inside the jail could lead to transmission of Covid-19 and other communicable disease, if guards and housekeepers do not change protocol.