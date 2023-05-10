CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two men from Raleigh County – a 55-year-old and a 69-year-old – are among the eight people who died from Covid complications this past week in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
In its weekly update, the DHHR said as of May 10 there are now 8,125 deaths in the state attributed to Covid-19.
In addition to the Raleigh County deaths, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from McDowell County, a 76-year-old female from Barbour County, an 89-year-old female from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Lewis County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older.
Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations.
Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
