Two separate Covid walk-in clinics will be held today, Thursday, July 7 – one in Beckley and one in Bluefield – and another will be held July 16 in Hilltop, all hosted by the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC).
The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing teams will be offering testing, and booster and vaccine shots to everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available.
All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is also available.
The two sites and clinic hours on Thursday are the Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, from noon to 5:30 p.m, and John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, from noon to 6 pm.
On Saturday, July 16, the clinic will set up at Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road, Hilltop, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on a first commencement, first serve basis.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.