charleston, w.va. — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host two free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinics this week.
The first will be on the campus of West Virginia University Tech in Beckley on Wednesday at the Tech Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second clinic will be Thursday in Bluefield, W.Va., at John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Free rapid Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available at both clinics. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
For more information call 304-741-7157.
