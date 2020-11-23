Transmission rates color state red -- W.Va. continues setting Covid-19 records

At first blush, the top line numbers in the Monday report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources looked improved. And they were.
But underlying statistics show the state still wrestling with a pandemic that has made itself known in every corner of the state – and in every state in the country.
Newly confirmed cases in West Virginia came in at 636, the lowest since Nov. 9 when there were 605. In the 12 days since then, the state has run up 11,207 cases for an average just shy of a thousand cases a day with a high of 1,216 last Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Deaths over the past two days – four on Saturday and five on Sunday, including a 75-year-old man from Wyoming County and a 72-year-old man from Summers County – were also at the lower range of what was recorded the past week. Over the course of five days, from Tuesday to Saturday last week, the DHHR confirmed 73 Covid-related deaths, an average of more than 14 a day.
And the daily positive test rate – while still higher than the state’s cumulative 3.48 percent – had receded from a four-day run, from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16, where the percentages ranged from 6.50 to 6.75.
Time will tell whether Gov. Jim Justice’s more rigid mask mandate, which went into effect Nov. 16, is contributing to the decline. The governor’s mask edict requires that people wear face coverings indoors in all public buildings at all times.
At the Monday pandemic briefing in Charleston, Gov. Justice described the situation as “a little, teeny bit better.”
In the same report, however, other DHHR Covid numbers – reflecting the aftereffects of transmission of the highly infectious disease – continued setting records.
Active cases pushed higher in the Monday report, rising to 13,678 — 338 more than the record set just the day before.
Hospitalizations rose to a record 363 on Tuesday, adding 30 in a day to top its previous high.
There were 136 people in intensive care units, three more than the previous record set Sunday.
And there were 60 people receiving ventilator support, one more than the Sunday record.
Perhaps the most concerning statistic gleaned from the DHHR’s online database on Tuesday was this: Of the transmission rates of all 55 counties, a record 46 were in red – the worst color category – and, of those, 18 were double the qualifying standard of 25.0 cases per 110,000 population on a rolling seven-day average.
Across the nine-county region of southern West Virginia that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, only Summers County, at 21.59, was not in red for transmission rates.
The rates of all others were Fayette at 29.65, Greenbrier at 30.50, McDowell at 51.07, Mercer at 40.85, Monroe at 25.29, Nicholas at 25.08, Raleigh at 32.71 and Wyoming, topping the list, at 62.34.
The situation is similarly dire across the country.
The daily average across the United States is as high as it has ever been – over 171,000. Nine states are reporting more than twice as many cases a day as they did two weeks ago, according to reporting by The New York Times.
Forty-five states, according to the Times, are seeing sustained increases, and 17 states added more cases in the seven-day period that ended Sunday than in any other week of the pandemic.
Raleigh County, emblematic of what is happening across the country, has been having a run-in with the virus the past couple of weeks. That continued Monday when the DHHR reported another 35 confirmed cases. Since Nov. 1, the county has added 549 cases, a 63.4 percent surge.
And while the county is solidly in the red for transmission rates, its daily positive test rate has remained out of red and comparatively benign.
On Monday, the county’s positive test rate was at 3.06 percent, according to data charted with the DHHR’s state map on the county alert system page of its online database.
But on the DHHR’s seven-day trend map, the performance is more jagged, from 1.95 percent on Friday to 17.40 percent last Thursday when a record 134 Covid cases were confirmed in the county.
The DHHR has been receiving more lab tests from the county in the past week, 4,151 through Sunday, with a high of 1,079 on Friday. And that has helped suppress the positive test rate.
Elsewhere across the region, Mercer County added 24 cases, Greenbrier added 15, Fayette and Wyoming counties each added seven, Summers added five, McDowell and Nicholas counties each added four and Monroe added one.
In addition to the Covid-related deaths reported Monday in Summers County and Wyoming County, the DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County.
Cases per county: Barbour (355), Berkeley (2,727), Boone (585), Braxton (99), Brooke (543), Cabell (2,575), Calhoun (57), Clay (104), Doddridge (109), Fayette (1056), Gilmer (186), Grant (291), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (277), Hancock (528), Hardy (203), Harrison (1,096), Jackson (666), Jefferson (1,181), Kanawha (5,235), Lewis (219), Lincoln (387), Logan (997), Marion (732), Marshall (1,047), Mason (349), McDowell (573), Mercer (1,227), Mineral (1,009), Mingo (926), Monongalia (3,058), Monroe (330), Morgan (234), Nicholas (303), Ohio (1,329), Pendleton (97), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (102), Preston (472), Putnam (1,675), Raleigh (1,415), Randolph (629), Ritchie (128), Roane (148), Summers (258), Taylor (266), Tucker (105), Tyler (126), Upshur (444), Wayne (915), Webster (52), Wetzel (374), Wirt (90), Wood (2,141), Wyoming (615).