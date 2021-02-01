A federal mandate that requires travelers to wear masks on buses, subways and planes will not likely make a big difference in Raleigh County, New River Transit Authority Director Andy Austin and the owner of a local taxi service said Monday.
The new mandate makes it a violation of federal law to refuse to wear a mask while using public transportation. The 11-page order takes effect at 11:59 p..m Monday and applies to taxis, airplanes, subways, trains, ride shares and buses.
The order, which is signed by Dr. Marty Cetron, director of the division of migration and quarantine of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), builds on a Jan. 21 order signed by President Joe Biden. Under the order, the mask mandate is enforceable by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other federal, state and local authorities.
The goal is to slow the spread of the potentially deadly and highly transmissible Covid-19, which had killed 441,000 Americans as of Monday afternoon.
Practically speaking, Austin said, the mandate is expected to change little for riders on the New River Transit bus lines in Raleigh County.
"We've been kind of doing this, since the beginning," Austin said, hours after he learned of the mandate. "So the federal mandate part that goes into effect tonight really don't affect what we do, at all.
"This new mandate that goes into play tonight gives us a little more 'teeth' when it comes to enforcing mandate, although we really haven't had hardly any issues at all with customers or drivers since we implemented (a state) mandate last spring."
West Virginia has led the nation in vaccinating citizens for Covid, and Austin said that the state was apparently ahead of the federal curve on requiring masks. Since April, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) officials have been urging public transit users to mask up — and those in Beckley have willingly done so, said Austin.
New River Transit took immediate steps to protect drivers and the public, he added.
Transit officials curtained off drivers from riders in May and required the drivers to wear masks while they're on the buses.
Drivers also keep a box of disposable masks on board the bus. The masks are available for riders who may forget to bring their own.
Since May, if a rider boards without a mask, drivers ask the rider to take one from the box.
"That's something we implemented back in May, first and foremost, to protect the riders and the drivers," he said. "We've tried to go above and beyond what's even been asked of us, to keep everybody safe."
Since Covid started, the number of yearly users has dropped by about 35 percent from the typical 70,000 riders, said Austin. Those who have continued relying on public transportation for doctor's appointments, shopping and work have willingly used masks.
"I've not heard hardly any problem with riders adhering to the policy," he reported. "The only drawback, at times, has been if somebody would have COPD or some type of medical problem that they can't wear one."
He said he has received a few complaints from riders who said another rider was not wearing a mask. Even those have been rare, he added.
"It's very, very, very rare," he emphasized. "The majority of the time, somebody simply forgot the mask, or they got on the bus and forgot to put it on."
Local taxi riders have been just as mask-friendly, according to Green Cab owner Diness Lamichhane.
Lamichhane said he had not been made aware of the federal mask mandate until local media contacted him on Monday afternoon.
He does not believe his customers or drivers will be impacted. He said his company has required employees to wear masks since the beginning of the pandemic.
When customers call Green Cab, a recorded message reminds them to put on a mask before they enter the cab and to wear it for the entire time that they remain in the cab, said Lamichhane.
"Most of the customers do work with us," he said. "Somebody sometimes forgets, so we have to remind them, but most of them do wear masks."
He did not have a record of the number of daily cab riders, he added.
Austin said New River Transit will be unveiling new routes for customers in April, when more senior citizens in the state will have received vaccines.
"It's on its way," he said. "Not only are we trying to protect our staff, but we're also trying to protect each other and (we're looking) for exciting things to come."