Despite a growing concern among state and local officials as well as residents, West Virginia remains one of the few states without any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
While this seems like comforting news, Beckley physician Dr. Ayne Amjad said the fact that the state hasn’t reported any confirmed doesn’t mean that no one in the state has contracted the virus as testing supplies are limited and only people who meet certain criteria are being tested.
With this in mind, Amjad said she is encouraging her patients as well as all residents to be vigilant and practice preventative measures as the virus continues to spread.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
It is known to be spread from person to person via respiratory droplets within six feet from coughing or sneezing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most effective means to prevent the spread of the virus are practicing effective hand washing techniques for at least 20 seconds, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or a sleeve, avoiding exposure to others who are sick and staying home if symptoms do arise.
These symptoms include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
While the techniques suggested by the CDC will go a long way in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, people should also be mindful of the surfaces around them, especially heavily touched surfaces such as door handles, faucets, light switches, countertops, phones, toilets, etc., as the recent tests have determined that the virus is viable for hours to days on some surfaces.
Tests done by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles, with funding from the U.S. government and the National Science Foundation, found that viable virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Despite this finding, transmission of the coronavirus to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented, according to the CDC.
However, cleaning and disinfecting frequently used surfaces is still recommended.
When it comes to cleaning surfaces in the home, the CDC recommends wearing disposable gloves or a pair of reusable gloves that are solely dedicated for the cleaning and disinfection of possibly contaminated surfaces.
Further recommendations from the CDC include cleaning dirty surfaces with a detergent or soap and water and then disinfecting these surfaces with diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol or using EPA-registered household disinfectants.
To make a household bleach solution mix five tablespoons of bleach per one gallon of water or four teaspoons of bleach per one quart of water.
Surfaces that are frequently touched should be cleaned regularly using these methods.
For soft surfaces such as carpeted floors, rugs and drapes, while wearing gloves, remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces.
Amjad said this same practice of cleaning frequently touched surfaces, such as shopping carts, gas pumps, telephones, etc., should be applied when people leave their homes.
“It’s impossible to not go out and do your shopping and these things now,” she said.
“Going out in public, a lot of places do have some type of alcohol-based wipes to wipe the carts down – that’s always been a good idea because you don’t know who’s touched the shopping carts before them.”
Amjad said she has also been asked by several of her patients about wearing masks and has tried to get the word out that masks are only for people who are already sick.
“Masks are not going to protect you unless you’re the one that’s sick and if you’re the one that’s sick, you really shouldn’t be out in public,” she said. “You should get someone to do it for you.”
While the spread of the coronavirus has created a great deal of panic across the country and around the world, Amjad said people just need to use their common-sense judgement when it comes to being out in public.
She added that young healthy people should not be fearful of going out especially if they are practicing these prevention tips.
She further emphasized that if people are experiencing symptoms, they should stay home in order to recover and prevent the further spread of the virus.
“We’re still learning more about this virus that we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
More recommendations for prevention tips can be found on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html.
Should there be any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia, that number will be added to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx.