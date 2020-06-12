The Wyoming County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 late Thursday afternoon, bringing the county total to six.
No demographic information will be released, according to a statement issued through the courthouse Facebook page, to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.
Contact tracing is underway “to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent further transmission,” according to the statement.
The positive cases “are a reminder that everyone must remain vigilant and practice social distancing measures.
“When in public, it’s recommended to wear a mask or a cloth cover over the face to prevent the spread of the virus.
“As reopening phases continue, it’s expected that cases will continue to rise in the area,” according to the statement.
“If you do not have to leave the house, DON’T...,” the statement emphasized.
Those who do leave home should practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash their hands as much as possible to stop the spread of the virus.
– Mary Catherine Brooks