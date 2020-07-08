Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville on Wednesday revealed three patients at the center have tested positive for Covid-19.
That comes on the heels of a July 2 announcement on the website of American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM), which owns Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, that an employee at the center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. The employee was not hospitalized but was quarantining at home.
On Wednesday evening, July 8, Fayette County's Covid-19 positive cases had risen to 78, according to a report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. On July 2, the Fayette County Health Department reported the county stood at 67 cases.
According to a press release on the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center website, the three now-positive patients were identified by contact tracing and retested.
Posted test results were as follows, per the release:
• Three patients tested positive.
• Eleven patients tested negative.
• Eight employees tested negative.
According to the release, Fayette N&RC continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local guidelines from the Fayette County Health Department to protect patients and prevent further spread of Covid-19.
If employees with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 are identified, center officials say they will work directly with the health department to determine a strategy that is implemented based on the circumstances and an acceptable approach to return to work. No employee with symptoms of the virus will be allowed to work, they say.
"From the initial recognition of a potentially positive case, Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation leadership has been working directly with us at the local health department, as well as with the outbreak investigation team at the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services," Dr. Anita Stewart, health officer for the Fayette County Health Department, said in the Fayette N&RC release. "They have clearly, and quickly, instituted procedures and plans that follow the guidance from the Bureau for Public Health, as well as the CDC, during this process to ensure the safety of both their residents, as well as their staff.
"As things continue to evolve, we will continue to collaboratively work towards providing information to residents, families and staff, all the while working to mitigate the spread of Covid-19."
A policy outlined by the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) currently restricts visitation at the Fayetteville center. Family members are reminded they can request a televisit (FaceTime, Skype) at https://bit.ly/3i53y19 to stay in touch with their loved one.
Brandon Totten, community relations manager for AMFM, declined to answer questions other than referring a reporter to the Wednesday press release.
Updates will be provided at https://www.amfmwv.com/ and on the center's Facebook page.
On July 3, two employees of Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center alleged to The Register-Herald they were exposed unnecessarily to Covid-19 after they charged that administrators failed to follow CDC guidelines for employee testing.
The employees, who asked not to be named, said a co-worker at the Fayetteville nursing home notified supervisors some time after June 23 that she had been directly exposed to Covid-19 when she and a second nursing home employee attended a wedding in Huntington on June 20.
After June 23, the anonymous employees said the two co-workers who attended the wedding were issued Covid-19 tests, which were negative. They were allowed to return to work the next day, the employees alleged.
The employees said the co-worker eventually began to exhibit Covid-19 symptoms and requested testing. A second Covid-19 test was positive, the employees said.
