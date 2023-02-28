charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host three free clinics this week in Hilltop, Beckley and Bluefield.
All testing and vaccinations are free, available to all with a valid photo ID, and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be dispensed for ages 5 and up. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing are available.
On Wednesday, March 1, the free testing and vaccination clinic will be in the Student Union on the campus of WVU Tech in Beckley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Thursday, March 2, a clinic will be in Bluefield at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, March 4, a clinic is scheduled for the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
