Third West Virginia correctional officer dies of Covid-19

West Virginia has lost a third correctional officer to Covid-19.
Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin, 51, had served at the Lakin Correctional Center since March 2020, and previously worked with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation as an employee of one of its medical care providers.
Tomlin, of Middleport, Ohio, died Saturday at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Cpl. Timothy D. Tomlin, also a Lakin correctional officer.
Tomlin’s is the third confirmed death of a DCR employee related to Covid-19. Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, had served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998 when he died Jan. 2, 2021, while under treatment for Covid-19. Lt. Delmar Dean, 49, was an officer at the Northern Regional Jail in Marshall County when he died Feb. 13, 2021, while hospitalized for Covid-19. Dean was a two-decade veteran of DCR.