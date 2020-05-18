A third COVID-19 positive test result was confirmed by the Wyoming County Health Department on Monday.
The individual is working with the Health Department and appropriate protocols are being followed, Fred Cox, Health Department administrator, said in a Facebook post.
The first case, reported April 6, has recovered, while the two most recent cases are still active.
The Health Department “has completed the necessary contact tracing to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent additional transmission,” Cox said in the statement.
As of May 14, the Wyoming County Health Department had tested 250 people.
Tests are conducted at the Pineville drive-through testing facility on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday only. A referral from a county physician is required.
Residents should continue following all recommended public health measures, including Gov. Jim Justice's “Safer-At-Home" order, wearing a face mask or covering when in public, social distancing (maintaining at least six feet from others), avoiding crowds, frequent hand washing and frequent cleaning of heavily used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops, among others.