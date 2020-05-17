Third Fayette COVID-19 death announced

A third Fayette County resident has died from COVID-19, officials confirmed on Sunday, May 17.
Both the Fayette County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday reported the death of a 69-year-old Fayette County man.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," read a Facebook post from the Fayette County Health Department.
"We regret to report two more deaths of West Virginians and wish their families our sincere condolences," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Two Fayette residents died of complications from the virus on May 16.
Through Sunday evening, Fayette County's total confirmed cases remained at 38. In addition to the three reported deaths, five patients remain hospitalized, 14 individuals are at home and 16 have recovered, the health department reported on its Facebook page.
"Please keep those families in your thoughts and prayers," the FCHD post read. "Continue to encourage good social distancing/face coverings/hand and surface hygiene."
As of 5 p.m. on May 17, the DHHR reported 75,490 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,490 positive, 74,000 negative and 67 deaths.
Confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (206), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (28), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47) and Wyoming (2).
Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
For more information on upcoming COVID-19 testing events in Fayette County, view the health department's Facebook page or call 304-574-1617.