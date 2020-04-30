Theatre West Virginia (TWV) — a longtime summer favorite for many who attend the variety of plays and musicals during its season — has suspended its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
As TWV is part of the National Park Service, the TWV Board had to decide to suspend the season, which General Manager Scott Hill said was not an easy decision to make.
"With the coronavirus out there, we've had to push it back. We have a lot of local actors, but we also have a lot of actors that come in from out of state," Hill explained. "We were in a situation where it was time for actors to starting coming in from all over the country, and as that deadline approached, we had to make this decision."
Originally, Hill and the rest of the TWV Board approached the National Park Service with a plan to still have the season while maintaining social distancing, which would have included having attendees sit in every other row and making sure hand sanitizing stations were on deck. However, the Board quickly realized maintaining social distancing would be possible in the audience but not on the stage.
"For example, with our 'Hatfields and McCoys' show, there's a lot of contact among actors," Hill said. "It's very contact driven with a lot of fight scenes and romantic scenes, and there would be no way to be socially distant with the way the show is written."
It was going to be hard to maintain Gov. Jim Justice's guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendations.
"The National Park Service is always going to uphold the rules of the CDC, so we can't just ask for an exemption from that," Hill added. "We are definitely concerned with bringing art to southern West Virginia, but not at the expense of everyone's health."
Hill said it's a strange feeling because this is the first time a TWV season will be dark. At age 57, he said he's never known the organization to not have a season.
"Now, it's just not going to be there, and that's sad, but we will be back," he said. "Everyone who has paid for a membership or has bought tickets for this season will be receiving a refund."
Hill added it was important for everyone to know he's appreciated the calls of condolences he's gotten about the suspension of the season, but they will come back in 2021, and they will be an even better theater. In just a couple days, TWV will begin its fundraising for the 2021 season and begin moving on despite this season's decision.
"This is not a permanent situation," Hill said. "Our situations may change but we will be better.
"We will be back in 2021, and we will be even louder and more obnoxious than before, but in a good way, of course."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH