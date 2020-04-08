Testing for the novel coronavirus has picked up in Greenbrier County, with the Health Department reporting that 68 samples have been taken in the past week, bringing the total number of people tested to 228.
There have been no more positive results reported, meaning the county still is holding at four confirmed COVID-19 cases, although the state Department of Health and Human Resources continues to report that total is three. The discrepancy is due to an addressing error, which the Greenbrier Health Department is striving to correct, according to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force.
That leaves 199 negative results and 25 pending, a reflection of the quicker turnaround time by the laboratories used by the health care facilities that are drawing the samples. At this time last week, the county reported 66 negatives and 90 pending at the labs.
The task force also reported:
• With peak infection rates predicted by at least one model to hit West Virginia around April 17, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is continuing to make contingency plans should additional beds be needed.
• Homeland Security is tracking usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) with first responders. The agency also reported it remains on the lookout for additional PPE.
• Seneca Health noted it is seeing an increase in need for its mental health services. “People are feeling tremendously anxious and stressed, particularly those who are essential workers,” the task force reported.
• The task force meets via teleconference on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
