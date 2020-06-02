CHARLESTON — As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), announced locations for testing on June 5 and 6.
The testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in McDowell County:
l June 5 – Tug River Health Clinic, 5883 Black Diamond Highway, Gary
l June 6 – City Hall, 32509 Coal Heritage Road, Keystone
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.