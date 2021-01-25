The City of Beckley and the Partnership of African-American Churches (PAAC) is on a mission to get Black residents tested and vaccinated for Covid, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Monday.
Baker said that Rev. James Patterson of PAAC had contacted her last week to ask for assistance in bringing the free Covid testing to Beckley. Patterson said Monday that the Covid testing is the first step. Within 30 days, Patterson said, he hopes to bring vaccines into East Park and East Beckley to the city's most diverse neighborhoods.
Patterson serves on Gov. Jim Justice's Minority Covid Task Force, which focuses on making testing and vaccinations more accessible to people of color.
More than one in three Black Americans reported to the Kaiser Foundation in December that they would not be likely to get vaccinated. Kaiser Health News reported that about three percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, but in 16 states that have released data by race, white residents are being vaccinated at significantly higher rates than Black residents, sometimes two to three times higher.
Patterson said one reason for the disparity is the Black community's mistrust of the process.
"There is quite a bit of concern, and, basically, a lot of it is based on a mistrust by people of color of the health care system," he said. "A lot of it goes back to the Tuskegee Experiment, and that's followed by the way people are treated, even now, by the health care system.
"People don't always have good outcomes."
The Tuskegee Experiment started in 1932 when U.S. health officials promised free health care to Black sharecroppers from Alabama, some of whom were diagnosed with syphilis, a little-studied sexually transmitted disease of the time. Many of the men had never visited a doctor.
Fifteen years into the study, penicillin became the preferred treatment, but government doctors convinced Alabama health care providers to refuse to treat the men and to instead research progression of the disease, even as the men went blind, insane and died.
Journalists learned of the study, and Jean Heller of The Associated Press broke the story in 1972, forcing the government to stop the study.
According to Patterson, there is a concentrated effort in the state and the nation to encourage Black Americans to be tested and to get the vaccine.
Nationally known pastor and West Virginia native T.D. Jakes discussed vaccines with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday in a webinar event. Jakes' wife, Serita Jakes, is a Beckley native.
Patterson's work and the PAAC partnership with the City of Beckley is part of the effort to reach out to Black neighborhoods with vaccines. He said the "tide" is shifting in communities that have hosted the event.
"There's going to be a vaccination on the west side of Charleston on Thursday, and I know one pastor that was told about some slots that were being made available ... he signed up 130 people," said Patterson. "So the tide is changing.
"I think it has to do with that this pandemic is reaching in the lives of people.
"There is mistrust, but there is also a tiredness and a need to get back to normalcy," said Patterson. "A lot of people of color have died of this virus.
"A lot of people are saying, 'I believe if my pastor and people I know are willing to take the vaccine, we have the science perspective and the common sense perspective.'
"That was one of the reasons we wanted to be involved in the testing as well as the vaccine, so there would be some people of color that would have some trust and have some credibility in the community that would be doing the testing, as well as offering the vaccine."
Two of the scheduled testing events will be at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley. Heart of God Bishop Fred T. Simms encouraged the community to come and be tested.
"I definitely believe testing and wearing a mask is important to us as we work toward a unified effort to reduce the number of cases in our community," Simms said on Monday. "Some of our problem that we have to deal with is a distrust concerning the vaccines and lack of information concerning the drugs and side effects from it.
"However, I believe as we continue to go forth with testing that we will receive both greater knowledge and education concerning the virus and the vaccines, and from that, we gain hope.
"Hope is the incentive to achievement and preventive to despair."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he and his wife were recently vaccinated. He asked Black Beckleyans and others to take advantage of the testing events in Beckley.
"We have friends of all races and beliefs and encourage one and all to be vaccinated," said Rappold. "Covid knows no distinction when it strikes.
"For the individual's safety and that of their loved ones, please do all possible to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Raleigh County is among the five West Virginia counties with a substantial population of Black residents. Kanawha, Berkeley, Jefferson and Cabell are the four others.
PAAC is a licensed mental health and substance misuse disorder provider and operates recovery and wellness centers and provides other services in the state, Patterson said.
"There's such a small amount of people of color in the state of West Virginia, but they are located in certain areas that lend themselves to being able to present some programming," said Patterson.
Those who test do not have to receive a vaccine later.
Testing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Multicultural Center at 100 Washington St. in East Park from noon to 6 p.m. Testing is done on "a first-come, first-served basis," Baker said.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 30, the Covid tests will be administered at Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha St. from noon to 6 p.m.
Testing is free for everyone in the community. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.