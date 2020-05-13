Testing for COVID-19 continued to decline across West Virginia as the state prepared to open restaurant dining rooms, large retail stores, state park lodges , campgrounds and certain – but not all – outdoor sporting activities.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,543 additional lab results in the prior 24 hours, about on par with the average number of reports since May 5 but down by several hundreds from the week prior when the National Guard was directed by Gov. Jim Justice to test all nursing home residents and staff.
Sean O’Leary, a policy analysis with West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, has charted lab results going back to early March. From April 28 to May 4, the DHHR was reporting an average of 2,037 results per day, but from May 5 to May 11 the average fell to 1,476, according to O’Leary’s calculations.
The DHHR is finding fewer cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of the 1,543 results reported Tuesday, 9 were positive for a one-day positive test result rate of 0.58 percent. Overall, the state has 64,330 test results according to its Tuesday afternoon press release, with 1,378 positive results for a positive test rate of 2.14 percent. The DHHR website reports 65,708 test results with no change in the number of positive results, pushing the rate down to 2.10 percent.
Either way, the test rate is well below the national average of 14.28 and those of its neighboring states: Kentucky - 7.41 percent, Ohio - 11.77 percent, Virginia - 16.60 percent, Pennsylvania - 19.79 percent and Maryland - 20.25 percent.
The DHHR also reported Tuesday the death of a 78-year old man from Berkeley County, becoming that county’s sixth victim of the highly infectious disease.
Mercer County recorded its 12th confirmed case, up one from the previous day. County health officials said its latest case is a result of community spread of the COVID-19 virus. Through contact tracing, the county has identified 178 people who have come into contact with one of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (23), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).
