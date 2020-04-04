Driving vehicles festooned with cheerful decorations, a flock of teachers and staff from White Sulphur Springs Elementary School paraded through town Friday morning in a demonstration of their love and support for the students they’ve missed during West Virginia’s ongoing school closure.
The parade began at the school on Reed Street, then progressed down Main Street and into the Villa Park neighborhood.
Observing the recommended “social distancing,” parents and students remained in their vehicles along the parade route, cheering and waving as the 15 cars passed by.
Principal Ann Smith credited a second-grade teacher with coming up with the idea for the celebration, which has been in the works for the past two weeks.
“We’re just excited to be doing this,” Smith said about an hour before the parade stepped off.
Public schools throughout West Virginia have been closed since March 13; they will remain closed until at least the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. White Sulphur Elementary teachers have been working with students online and via telephone contact to keep the educational process moving forward during this extended classroom hiatus.
“My staff’s doing a great job,” Smith said. “We’re reaching at least 80 percent of our students online.”
She was quick to add that educators are also in touch with the 20 percent or so of students who don’t have access to broadband. All of the students have received paper packets of schoolwork and have been executing reading and math challenges from home.
It’s all about teamwork, Smith said.
“My staff is the best, and the parents are right there with us,” she said.
While Smith said she hopes to see her school reopen before the end of the term, the news from Charleston on that front isn’t encouraging. Earlier this week, legislative leaders urged Gov. Jim Justice to extend the closure through the end of the school year, a move that Justice thus far has been reluctant to take.
“We want to see our kids; we miss them,” Smith said.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com