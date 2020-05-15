Teachers all over Raleigh County last week returned to their schools to do what they normally do this time of year — clean up their classrooms. However, this year, it didn't necessarily bring a sense of relaxation, but more of a somber feeling.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has put a halt on many things in 2020 — but one of the most prominent issues it's caused was forcing children to not finish out their school year in the actual classroom. Not only was this hard on students and their families, but teachers, faculty and staff in the school system as well.
Mary Beth Garcia, a Pre-K teacher at Crescent Elementary School, began cleaning out her classroom the beginning of last week. It was one of the few times she had been there since they shut the schools down in mid-March.
Garcia had only been in the school a handful of times to gather teaching materials and books to provide adequate instruction via Zoom — an online portal many teachers have resorted to during the pandemic. Last week, she'd been packing up students' materials in her classroom and finishing up reports for parents.
She's said although these are normal end-of-the-year tasks for teachers, this year brought some sadness because they feel they didn't get to fully finish out the school year.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald schools had worked out shifts for teachers to go into the schools and clear out their classrooms, which was also the same situation for older students, including high school students, as they returned to clean out their lockers and return school-provided iPads.
"Our principal [Theresa Lewis] had put out a set schedule rotating teachers for certain dates to come in and take care of their end-of-the-year duties, so not all teachers were in the building at the same time," Garcia said. "Teachers wore gloves and masks in common areas of the school."
Seeing the school empty with few teachers and no students left Garcia very emotional, she said, due to the emptiness of the whole building.
"The absence of students and co-workers' smiles made it even worse," she said. "At Crescent we are a work family, so it was a very distant procedure no one was used to."
A lot goes into clearing out the classroom for the end of the year. It's not as simple as many think, Garcia said. It's not just going in, getting your belongings and saying bye to your classroom for the summer, she added.
Last week Garcia bagged up all her students' belongings, conducted her inventory process, organized awards for her students, made her Pre-K diplomas for her students, and cleaned her classroom to get it prepped for a more thorough cleaning this summer.
As Garcia and her aide, Ms. Ayers, were packing up the classroom and their students' belongings, they had the idea to personally deliver the items to the students, rather than having them come pick them up. While maintaining social distance, Garcia and Ayers spent their morning last Friday driving around and dropping off their students' things, just to see their smiling faces.
"We just decided we wanted to do it first-hand; that way we were also able to present their candy awards to them," Garcia said. "It felt good to see their sweet, smiling faces and get even closer to the next school year."
Garcia classifies herself as a teacher, a mother, a housewife, a chef, and, now, a homeschool teacher to three children. She said it's been difficult to go about the duties those jobs entail, especially during COVID-19, but says in the end she tries to focus on what's important.
"I have felt very sad throughout all of this. However, I wanted to continue to give the students an education and provide normalcy as much as possible," she said. "At times I've found it very overwhelming, but we've learned to accept this season of life no one was prepared for."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH