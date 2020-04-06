Task forces keep track of COVID-19 testing

Under the guidance of state Sen. Stephen Baldwin, Summers County has now formed a COVID-19 Task Force, modeled after the unit in Greenbrier County that was established in mid-March.
Both task forces bring together local representatives from government, churches, health and social service agencies, education, transportation and nonprofits to make plans and work cooperatively to address the repercussions of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
One issue that the task forces are keeping track of is COVID-19 testing in their respective jurisdictions.
As of Monday, the Greenbrier Health Department reported 201 tests had been conducted in the county, with 155 yielding negative results, four confirmed positive and 42 pending.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is still showing Greenbrier with three confirmed cases, not four. According to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, the discrepancy is due to an address error which will eventually be corrected.
Different tallies in other counties exist as well. The Wyoming County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday as did the Fayette County Health Department. McDowel County Health Department also lists two confirmed cases. But those numbers are not yet showing up on the state's DHHR daily press release.
The Robert C. Byrd Clinic and MedExpress in Lewisburg reported to the Greenbrier task force that tests are being turned around more quickly by LabCorp, the provider upon which they are relying. Testing is also being conducted at Rainelle Medical Center’s two main sites in Rainelle and Maxwelton.
The Summers Health Department reported, as of Thursday, 25 tests had been conducted in the county, with no positive cases and seven tests still pending.
The health department also reported that it is monitoring traveling workers who cross into Summers County.
Several nonprofits are providing food to various individuals and families in the county, the task force reported. Those involved in feeding include the Hinton Hope Foundation, REACHH-FRC, Catholic Charities, Bethlehem Farm, the senior center and Summers County Schools, which is partnering with Pipestem State Park to feed children while schools are closed due to the virus.
