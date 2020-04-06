Task forces keep track of COVID-19 testing

Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg in March. Dr. Lauren Miller said the unit would be set up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. indefinitely and appointments are necessary. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. "It's a full medical appointment from the comfort of your own car," Miller said. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)