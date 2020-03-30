Monday morning, Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia handed off 15,000 meals for the National Guard to deliver to Monroe County students and on Wednesday, April 1, they will send out another 15,000 meals to Raleigh County.
Although school officials have been supplying meals to students, with little staff available to make thousands of meals a week, sustainability isn’t possible.
According to Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, the West Virginia Department of Education advised officials to begin looking at different entities to help supply meals.
On an average pre-pandemic week, Raleigh County schools were producing nearly 100,000 meals for their students.
After Gov. Jim Justice closed all the state’s schools earlier in the month due to growing concerns about the rapid spreading of COVID-19, Raleigh County cooks and bus operators scrambled to prepare over 67,000 weekly meals in a matter of hours.
Although it was an impressive feat, it quickly became evident that the county could not continue making meals at the same rate as it was before.
“We knew we couldn’t sustain that at that level," Price said. "We were concerned with the well-being of everyone and our cooks being out at this time and tried to pull back.”
As the state department’s suggested, Price said, the county started seeking assistance from local hospitality agencies.
The state department’s suggestion led both Raleigh County and Monroe County to partner with Tamarack to produce one five-day meal pack for each county.
“We had agencies in the area that were available, and we also thought that by doing this we could help get some people that weren’t working back to work. We thought we could help the economy by using local.”
Each meal pack contains 10 meals — breakfast and lunch for five days — meaning Tamarack's meals will feed 1,500 students per county over the course of the week.
Tamarack supplied the majority of the food, for which it will be reimbursed by county board offices (roughly $2.30 for breakfast meals and $3 for lunch meals), while county schools supplied food that they already had in stock.
Raleigh County supplied fresh fruit and some frozen items, as well as 15,000 cartons of milk to pair with the meals.
Every meal has all the necessary components to meet the West Virginia School's Child Nutrition Program guidelines and is packaged in a grab-and-go fashion.
According to Tamarack’s Executive Director Tammy Coffman, components for breakfast included bagels, yogurt, fruit and cereal, while the lunch meals included a variety of carrots, celery, soup, fruit, and ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches.
“We tried to do our best to make the meals as different as we could, but to follow the nutrition guidelines we did have to repeat some meals,” Coffman explained. “We had to look at what’s more important: what we have to do or what we can do. We wanted to make sure these children have food.”
From coordinating with suppliers to ordering the meals that stay within the school’s nutrition parameters, prepping the food, packing the meal bags, and preparing for pick-up, Coffman said it took 15 essential Tamarack employees roughly five days to complete the project.
“We had to get creative," Coffman said. "We have a 12,000-square-foot ballroom and we used every inch of it to assemble the bags. We have only had seven walk-in coolers that could handle this kind of volume. Not a lot of places have the space or means to do that.
“Everybody is grateful that they have a job and are helping feed the students,” she continued. “There has been great camaraderie. It is a lot of hard work: a lot more lifting and just a lot more than something we are familiar with, but the team has pulled together, and we have executed things well.”
Monroe County Superintendent Joetta Basile was not available for comment but released a notice on March 28 regarding the meal changes.
"In efforts to protect our students, families, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monroe County Schools will change the method of providing meals to families," the letter began.
"Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the buses will no longer be able to deliver meals. We have purchased meals from Tamarack and will provide these at two locations only."
Basile explained that the National Guard or volunteers would be distributing the meals and gave specific directions for pickup, along with the time and locations where the meals would be distributed.
Unlike Monroe County, Raleigh County chose to have bus operators deliver its meals instead of the National Guard.
"We talked about different entities that could help other than the National Guard, knowing that they could be pulled off at any time," Price said. "We will not have any of the school Grab & Go sites, we are not stopping at bus stops and we will only be delivering to certain outlying areas and stopping at certain locations at certain times all over the county.
"We are depending on our people and bus operators along with the fire department and the Beckley City PD," Price stated.
Because of the amount of time, work and resources that go into supplying 30,000 meals, Tamarack officials stated that it had taken on more than it could handle and, unfortunately, could only continue to supply one county with weekly meals.
Monroe County was the first to approach Tamarack and will continue to have a partnership with it.
On behalf of Raleigh County schools, Price said Tamarack's help is appreciated.
"We are very fortunate that they could help us this week, but we will have to figure out other arrangements," Prcie said.
"People just don't realize how big our school system truly is," the superintendent said. "Our warehouse is like a small city. Raleigh County buses travel 2.5 million miles and our cooks prepare 100,000 meals a week every week over the course of the school year. Our school system is massive.”
Price said other businesses have already offered their services and although the county may not be able to continue to operate on the same level as far as meals are concerned, they will continue.
“Changes will be made weekly and we will continue to keep everyone up to date on those changes through school messenger, social media and just the media in general.”