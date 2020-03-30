Dawson Murphy, W.Va. National Guard 115th Clarksburg unit, left, gets handed meals from Sarah Schooley who helped prepare them for school children. Tamarack joined together with Raleigh County and Monroe schools to provide two meals a day for five day to 1500 students from each county. 15,000 meals were delivered to Monroe County Monday morning and additional 15,000 meals will be prepared and delivered in Raleigh by the W.Va. National Guard to help continue feeding students during the coronavirus crisis.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)