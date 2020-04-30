Philanthropy West Virginia members are holding a one-day, 24-hour fundraiser to meet the needs of nonprofits throughout the state for the short term and long term during the COVID-19 pandemic with Take 5 to Give 5 matching fund campaign.
The fundraiser is being held on May 5 as part of the #GivingTuesdayNow day of giving.
The campaign encourages West Virginians to take five minutes to make a financial contribution to charitable relief funds across counties that are responding to their community’s needs.
The initial Matching Fund Sponsors for the Take 5 to Give 5 campaign are Toyota and West Virginia American Water, who have pledged to match funds up to $0.50 for every $1 donated to the participating relief funds up to $150,000.
All funds contributed to the relief funds will be used locally in West Virginia communities to meet the demand for critical services such as hunger relief, medical care, senior services, children, general operating support for nonprofits, and more impacted by the crisis.
Philanthropy WV’s goal is to raise at least $250,000 through 15 relief funds managed by participating community foundations and United Ways. This will extend the availability of relief funds through part of the summer when need is expected to continue. The relief funds are supporting a variety of causes and issues amplified during this pandemic including local food banks, shelter, distribution of health care supplies to those on the frontlines and general operating support.
Those interested in supporting West Virginia’s participating relief funds can visit http://www.philanthropywv.org/take-5-to-give-5-wv/
– The Register-Herald