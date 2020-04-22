A total of 7,616 West Virginia business owners had applied and been approved for $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief loan monies by Tuesday, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Joe Brouse reported Wednesday.
Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini said that the Chamber will be available to again help local businesses apply for federal relief monies, if the House approves a $484 billion federal aid package on Thursday.
Congress had passed a similar package to help small businesses in late March. Within two weeks, the funds were gone.
"Several of our small businesses in the area had made those applications with the bank and had not been approved by the time the money had run out," Rotellini reported Wednesday.
Brouse's non-profit organization, which aims to initiate and facilitate economic development in the region, and Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce are major supporters of local businesses, most of whom have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in closures of non-essential businesses.
Rotellini reported Thursday that small businesses will benefit from the $484 billion package that the House is expected to pass. It has already passed the Senate. Both NRGDA and the Chamber will continue offering assistance and information to business owners who wish to apply for funding.
The bill, once passed, will replenish a program that helps small businesses keep their employees instead of laying them off. While $100 billion is set aside for hospitals and COVID testing, $310 billion will go to the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans to small businesses; $60 billion is set aside for small lenders and $60 billion is for Small Business Administration disaster assistance grants and loans.
The House is expected to vote on the bill on Thursday. The Senate approved it on Tuesday.
A $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program to boost small businesses was first passed in late March as part of the federal $2 trillion CARES Act, an economic relief bill. It hit its cap in under two weeks.
Brouse said some local businesses were awarded the first disbursement of loans, although data has not yet been broken down to reflect the amount of the funding that came into Raleigh County and southern West Virginia.
"We are talking to businesses on a daily basis, that have been funded through the Payroll Protection Loan Program," said Brouse. "The beauty of it is it keeps people working.
"It has a forgiveness clause in it, which is based on the condition of them keeping their staff working.
"These loans put people back to work," Brouse added. "They're putting them back to work and, where they're not working due to the situation, they're keeping them on the payroll."
At the end of the loan term, employers who document that they have kept people on the payroll are forgiven a portion of the loan.
"That's another good advantage of it," said Brouse. "Once we get through the underside of this (pandemic), they won't be burdened with that continuing debt."
Brouse said his agency had helped small business owners to apply for the loans during the first round and will do so again.
"I've seen requests for as small as $20,000. I've seen requests north of a million dollars," he reported. "Most of the ones we have worked with, thus far, have been approved."
He said local banks worked with small businesses to get funds disbursed.
"This process, as you know, got off to a rocky start, and it's still not perfect," Brouse said. "The program ran out of money.
"All our local banks figured out the process, and they were very proficient in getting these businesses funded."
Some small local businesses were left in the cold during the first disbursement. Paula Mullins, owner of Carpenter's Loft in Beckley, reported on Wednesday, that she was denied a loan under the first federal aid package.
Mullins said she had applied for $10,000 previously and will likely apply again, once the House has approved the new funding.
"I didn't get anything (when) I applied for the $10,000 one," said Mullins. "I guess, because they went broke, and they gave it all the big business, to the Ruth's Chris and all that."
Large chunks of the initial funds were gobbled uop by chair restaurants, hoteliers and publicly trade companies – leaving little – and in Mullins' case, nothing – for many small business owners.
"The little people didn't get anything," Mullins said.
"I guess I'll try again," she said.
Brouse said that his agency will continue working with small businesses to help them find funding from the new aid package.
Mullins, whose shop specializes in primitives and gifts, said NRGRDA and the Chamber have both helped small business owners to navigate the COVID-19 crisis. She's also had help from a higher source, she said.
"God provides for me," Mullins added.
Rotellini reported that the Chamber has a variety of services for small businesses.
Each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the Chamber hosts a Tele-Town Hall conference call. Businesses may dial in with questions and to gain information on available aid, human resources questions and other issues related to the COVID-19 crisis.
"We're trying to answer questions not only about what's available to businesses but also human resources questions that are important to employers and employees, like unemployment," she said. "Each week, you can tune in at 10:30 in the morning to a Tele-Town Hall and hear presenters give debriefings and answer questions that pertain to your business."
The Chamber is promoting a business survey portal that NRGRDA, Region I and Region IV Planning and Development Councils sponsors. She said the survey is a statewide survey that gives businesses an opportunity to talk about how COVID-19 has impacted them — positively and negatively.
"Some businesses are really suffering and are not sure how they are going to survive," she said. "So collecting this data and being able to share will help us to get additional funding into West Virginia.
"It's vitally important that people fill out the survey."
The survey helps businesses by mapping their hours of operation during COVID-19 and making it available online.
Cash Mob is a very popular online shopping experience that lets friends "shop" together — even when the store showrooms are closed.
Rotellini explained how it works.
Local businesses go onto their Facebook page and start a live stream. Shoppers log into Facebook and watch as the shop owners show off merchandise that is for sale.
"They hold up the merchandise, they show it, and they invite people to make a purchase," said Rotellini.
If a shopper wants to buy something, she can comment on Facebook to say that she wants it.
"If you've attended one, it's like shopping with your girlfriends, just like usual, because you can look on the comments and see (what friends bought)," said Rotellini. "It's been a fun way to support the businesses, small local businesses, especially, when these little boutiques and shops that really rely on their regulars are sitting back looking out their window at a Walmart parking lot that has hundreds of cars in it, and they're sitting there, unable to open.
"It was really a Godsend to them, to be able to virtually open, even just for one day."
Truist Bank, formerly BB&T Bank, has provided a number of $50 gift certificates. At the end of the Facebook live shopping extravaganza, the owner randomly selects a shopper who wins the gift card.
Shoppers pick up their purchases and pay at the curb of the business, using debit or credit cards only, said Rotellini.
Blue Magnolia and Carpenter's Loft have both hosted Cash Mob sales, said Rotellini. Eight more are lined up to go, including Tickety Boo Mercantile and Beckley Art Center.
Mullins said the Cash Mob helped her to be more extroverted and to learn new ways of reaching customers, as she gave demonstrations of her items, like lawn ornaments, decorations, baskets and candles, to her shoppers.
She said the result was worth it.
"The outpouring of people that supported my little shop last Saturday during the virtual Cash Mob, it was amazing," said Mullins. "I never stopped one time, all day.
"It was like Christmas Day," she said. "I don't have to worry about my rent next month.
"God is so good to me, and I'm just grateful to him.
"I'm grateful to the Chamber for their great idea and (Truist) for sponsoring it."
Rotellini said that the Cash Mob has been popular for business owners and shoppers, who are sitting at home unable to shop.
"It's not going to compare to the revenue it would generate had they been open every day, but certainly, as rent and utilities are mounting, even though utility companies and rents and mortgage payments are being suspended, you're still going to owe for them," said Rotellini. "To be able to generate some income and pay some bills has been very helpful."
Rotellini, who owns The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said that she expects that Facebook live Virtual Cash Mobs may continue for businesses and shoppers in Beckley, even as businesses are permitted to reopen, due to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines that will likely limit the number of customers that may be in a space together.
"We need to be as creative as we can, to rebuild our economy to where it used to be," said Rotellini.
The Beckley- Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page lists information about the times of upcoming Virtual Cash Mobs and the businesses that are offering them to shoppers.
Beckley Art Center will host a Virtual Cash Mob on Facebook on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. There will be discounts on Mother's Day gifts and a chance to win a $50 gift card.
She added that some businesses are also with one another by using art to make a collage of their experiences.