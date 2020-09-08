Setting aside a few minor hiccups, the first day of the 2020-21 school year in Greenbrier County was quite successful, according to Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant.
“I spoke to every principal — the head principal at each of our 13 schools and all of the assistant principals — this morning and asked for their evaluation of the first day,” Bryant said Tuesday afternoon. “Everyone agreed today was successful. Our students and our teachers are excited to be back together in school.”
On the short list of glitches, Bryant noted that the staggered schedule of the county’s re-entry plan confused some families, leading to a few students showing up to school Tuesday when their grade level is scheduled to begin classes later in the week.
Tuesday was the first in-person day of the school year for students in elementary grades 1 and 5, middle school grade 6 and high school grade 9. The roll-out will continue the rest of the week with only one grade level attending each school each day — 4, 6 and 10 today; 3, 7 and 11 Thursday; and 2, 8 and 12 Friday — before adopting a regular schedule beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
“We’ve all heard the saying, ‘Take it one day at a time,’” Bryant said. “That is very meaningful this year.”
This week’s staggered schedule means no crowding on any buses, but the real test on bus capacity in these days of pandemic-driven social distancing goals will come when the regular schedule begins.
“Next week is when the rubber hits the road,” Bryant said. “We’ll have a better idea of where we stand this time next week. But so far, everything is going well.”
One bus broke down on Tuesday morning, he added, but another bus was quickly dispatched to carry the students on to school.
“The community has joined together in this effort,” Bryant said. “We tip our hats to the kids, parents and employees.”
Families were given a choice among modified in-person instruction, remote instruction or virtual classes. Of Greenbrier County’s 4,800 students, approximately 65 percent chose modified in-person instruction for the first semester of the school year, and 35 percent opted for remote or virtual coursework.
“We’ll have a better idea by next week on the exact figures,” Bryant said, noting that some parents are changing their minds about which option will best fit their children’s needs.
Those who chose the virtual option, with instruction provided through a state program, will be required to remain in that program for at least one semester, while parents who chose either modified in-person or remote — both of which offer county instruction — will be permitted to make one change during the semester.
“Our intention is to make sure everyone is comfortable with their choice,” Bryant said.
Greenbrier County teachers have also weighed their options in the face of the threat of Covid-19, and some have chosen to take this year off, the superintendent said. Most of the classroom posts thus vacated have now been filled, either by newly-certified teachers fresh out of college or by instructors pulled from the substitute list.
Bryant said, with school underway, “people seem to be stepping up” to fill openings in after-school and other positions as well.
