A little more about the New River Gorge: The park, which won designation as a National Park and Preserve from Congress on Monday, encompasses more than 70,000 acres of land along 53 miles of the New River from Bluestone Dam to Hawks Nest Lake. The whitewater river flows northward through the deepest and longest river gorge in the Appalachian Mountains.
•••
At the Friday pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice bragged on West Virginia’s rapid-speed deployment of the Covid-19 vaccines – one by Pfizer, one by Moderna. The governor wanted to make sure those tuning in understood that West Virginia led the nation in doing so.
As of Friday (the numbers did not change on Saturday), West Virginia had received 60,875 vaccines and had administered 28,623 of them – an administration rate of 47 percent.
What the governor was less eager to talk about on Christmas Day was the state’s Rt rate – a measure of how fast the virus is spreading. The state’s rate was 1.15 on Friday, 1.14 on Saturday, both second worst in the country.
So while the West Virginia National Guard is dispatched and delivering vaccines ahead of all others, Covid-19 numbers are racing ahead, too, often in record-setting fashion.
On Saturday, 1,341 new cases were reported by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources along with a 9.38 daily positive test rate. The test rate has stayed above 8.0 percent for 12 of the past 13 days, pushing the cumulative rate to 4.60 percent, just a few ticks off its record of 4.83 percent set April 18.
Hospitalization and treatment numbers, after accelerating since the first of November, seem to have flattened over the past week.
Hospitalizations were reported at 686 on Saturday, which is on the lower side of a recent range of 679 on Dec. 9 to a record 781 on Dec. 16 after ticking up from 622 on Dec. 1. For context, there were 254 hospitalizations on Nov. 1.
Patients being treated in an intensive care unit were at 188 in the Saturday report – 18 more on Christmas Day than on Christmas Eve – again, like hospitalizations, on the lower side of a range that reached from 167 on Dec. 20 to a record 207 on Dec. 14. On Nov. 1, there were 84 patients in ICU beds across the state.
Also, 79 patients had been intubated and on ventilator support, according to the Saturday report – yet again, toward the lower side of a recent range that saw a record 92 on Dec. 3 to 71 on Dec. 20. On Nov. 1, there were 33 such patients.
If hope exists that the state is cresting the winter peak of this virus’ winter transmission, a recent rise of active cases is discouraging news to the contrary.
On Saturday, active cases of Covid hit a record 24,629. That is 769 more than the previous day, 1,672 more in the prior two days, 7,504 more than on Dec. 1, 9,303 more than on Thanksgiving and 19,071 more – four times as many – as on Nov. 1 when the tally was 5,558.
In Mercer County on Saturday, 75 more cases were reported by the DHHR – and that moves the county into the lead across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market with a cumulative 2,561 – 447 more than a week ago, 1,187 in December alone.
Greenbrier County added 41 to push its ascent to 248 in the past week.
Raleigh County was up 30 cases in the Saturday report while McDowell County added 24, Fayette County added 18, Nicholas County added 17, Summers County added 14, Monroe County added 11 and Wyoming County added nine.
The nine-county region added 239 cases collectively.
Statewide, the DHHR reported seven more Covid-related deaths on Saturday, pushing the total to 1,253.
Those, too, have been rising – by 131 in the last week, by 495 since the first of the month, by 541 since Thanksgiving and by 796 since Nov. 1.
•••
“I mean, I feel I’m beating a dead horse, but for crying out loud, in many ways this is still our only defense. It’s our only defense, other than the vaccine, or shutting everything in the world down, and we really can't pinpoint where that would do us any good.”
Gov. Jim Justice
during the Christmas Day pandemic briefing