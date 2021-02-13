As the Biden administration is being challenged to open 100 vaccination sites by the end of the month, state officials are saying they just need more doses.
And, when you look at the pipeline, that would be a good idea.
President Biden on Thursday announced a deal to purchase an additional 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses by midsummer, enough to vaccinate all Americans.
Biden said 100 million doses that were supposed to arrive in June will now be delivered in May, and another 100 million more doses from Moderna and Pfizer, each, will be delivered by the end of July.
So far, just over 46 million doses have been administered, and the administration’s goal is to ramp up daily doses to 1.5 million. At that rate and with an adult population of about 210 million people in the U.S., it would take about 288 days to inoculate all.
So, yes, a faster rate is needed – achievable if doses are added to the pipeline.
And, that, we are happy to report, is happening.
As of Friday, according to a New York Times online tracker, the U.S. administered just over 2 million doses to raise the daily average to just under 1.7 million.
In West Virginia, 13 percent of the population have received one shot, trailing only Alaska’s 16 percent, according to The Times, while 6.7 percent of the state’s population have received two shots – tops of all 50 states.
Also leading the pack, the state has administered 91 percent of all doses it has received.
λλλ
In West Virginia, employees at 73 Walgreens locations are helping administer 7,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine as part of the national pharmacy program.
Jim Hoyer, the state’s vaccine task force director, said West Virginia is now receiving 28,800 doses a week not including the Walgreens allotment. Hoyer said at the Friday pandemic press briefing that federal officials have said the state will be getting an additional 1,500 doses beginning this week.
Hoyer said the state is set up to handle a minimum of 125,000 doses a week.
λλλ
Gov. Jim Justice regularly implores people to remain vigilant against Covid-19, and he did so again Friday at the pandemic press briefing.
There is good reason.
Yes, the Covid numbers for infections, hospitalizations and, to a lesser degree, deaths have been falling dramatically.
In the Saturday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of active cases had dipped all the way to 12,540 – down from over 29,000 a little more than one month ago.
Another encouraging sign, the state’s positive test rate came in at 3.54 percent – the third consecutive day below 4.0 percent. In late December, that metric was topping out at 17.40 percent.
But just when you think the water may be fine, shark fins are still in sight.
Raleigh County is still considered a “very high risk” place to get infected, according to metrics analyzed by public health officials – the same rating as seven other counties in The Register-Herald market. Wyoming County is rated “extremely high risk.”
A New York Times database shows that Raleigh County had been in the highest risk area – extremely high risk – from Dec. 16 through Feb. 2 with the exception of just one day, Dec. 31.
The Times database shows the county is now carrying an average of 35 cases per 100,000 people with 33 new cases, well below its high of 105 new cases on Jan. 8.
The database also shows the county with a 14-day positive test rate of 8.0 percent and 10 deaths in the past week.
The Times online report on Raleigh County concludes: “The number of hospitalized Covid patients has also fallen in the Raleigh County area, but I.C.U. occupancy is still very high. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Raleigh County is high, suggesting that cases may be undercounted.”
In other words, Covid-19 transmission is still at work in the community and now is no time to go snorkeling.
λλλ
The Poor People’s Campaign is holding a socially distanced march outside Sen. Joe Manchin’s office at 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, on Monday, to promote a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
Rev. Barber will be in Charleston in person for the march, starting at 3 p.m.
Impacted minimum-wage workers will share their stories of survival on minimum wage and what an increase to $15 an hour would mean to them.