While it is relieving to note that all of those bad pandemic numbers continue to fall, that pesky little positive test rate has been going sideways for a string of days – almost for a whole month, now.
That is a number worth watching daily along with active cases, which, on Saturday, dropped again, to 7,486. Considering that number had topped out at 29,257 on Jan. 10, we have seen a relentless fall from those terrible early days of the new year.
The positive test rate back then was in the high single digits after spending the Christmas holidays hanging out in double-digit territory and touching 17.41 percent.
But now, on Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said the rate was at 3.79 percent.
Good news, right?
Well, the positive test rate was at 3.41 percent on Feb. 10 and has stayed in a pretty tight range from 3.14 percent to 5.03 percent ever since.
There is also a bit of a sideways lean to both I.C.U. patients, at 62 on Saturday, and patients on ventilator support, at 37. On Feb. 17, those categories were at 57 and 25, respectively.
So, more of a sidestep shimmy than a stroll downhill.
Communities across the U.S. are seeing plummeting demand for coronavirus testing, The Associated Press reported this week. The drop comes at a moment in the outbreak when public health experts are cautiously optimistic that Covid-19 is receding after killing more than 500,000 Americans.
But those same experts are concerned that emerging variants could prolong the epidemic.
U.S. testing hit a peak on Jan. 15. Since then, the average number of daily tests has fallen by nearly a third.
That is a trend reflected in West Virginia, too. In February, there has been an average of 8,983 tests per day. In January, the average was 13,386 tests.
Officials say there are many reasons for the fall. As noted here in the Mountain State, all major virus measures, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, are down nationally, too. Other reasons for a decline in testing include harsh winter weather, the end of the holiday travel season, pandemic fatigue and a growing focus on vaccinations, the AP reports.
As our school children in West Virginia head back to class five days a week, and while other school districts across the country remain locked down, Germany is getting a jump start on psychological studies.
Psychiatrists, psychologists and pediatricians in Germany have voiced alarm that school closings, social restrictions and other precautions are magnifying the fear, disruption and stress of the pandemic. They see the prospect of a future mental health crisis.
In an Associated Press story this week, Julia Asbrand, a professor of child and youth psychology at Berlin’s Humboldt University, said, “We don’t have any long-term studies yet, but there’s lots of anecdotal evidence of a crisis-driven rise in hospitalizations and overflowing psychologists’ practices.”
In West Virginia, the concern that we hear most often is the possible if not probable physical abuse children are suffering at home while schools remain closed. When the kids are not in school, the professionals – teachers, administrators, counselors, nurses and social service personnel – are not able to check on the children’s well-being let alone see if there are signs of neglect and physical trauma.
Add to that, this: A recent survey by the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf found that about one child in three is suffering from pandemic-related anxiety or depression. Children from poorer and immigrant families are disproportionally affected, according to the survey.
We are certain such maladies will show up, too, in U.S. children once our own studies are conducted and the data computed – and once the kids are back in school where the professionals can monitor their behavior.
But for now, why, as a society worth its salt, aren’t we laser focused on building a better public health system where children, no matter their socio-economic status, no matter their background, no matter their race, color or creed, are not allowed to slip through the cracks?
Be better, right?
