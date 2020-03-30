Sun, COVID-19 make dilemma in area parks

Temperatures on Saturday soared into the 80s. With shopping malls, restaurants, spas and salons closed, following Gov. Jim Justice's March 24 "stay at home" order, many people headed to national, state, county and local parks to hike or fish.
City officials and local residents reported that groups were congregated under shelters at Little Beaver State Park and Grandview New River Gorge National River Park, both in Raleigh County, and at city basketball courts and on playground equipment.
A number of people reportedly broke the social distancing order in area parks, prompting a flood of calls to Raleigh County 911 Center on Saturday and Sunday, Beckley Parks and Recreations Department Leslie Baker said. Public signs urging social distance were vandalized at local parks over the weekend, and the Raleigh County 911 Center was flooded on Saturday and Sunday by local callers who reported that crowds were gathering at picnic shelters and basketball courts at various parks in the region, defying Justice's order not to gather in large numbers, a city official reported on Monday.
Baker had placed a number of signs at municipal green spaces on Friday. The signs notified the public that playground equipment would be off limits due to the threat of COVID-19.
Much of the equipment was newer. Like the state, the City of Beckley had invested in upgrading parks and installing new children's equipment over the past two years, including the placement of a big toy that was appropriate for children with sensory issues.
"I had never thought something would happen, in my wildest dreams, that I would be discouraging children from using playground equipment," Baker lamented on Monday.
When city maintenance crews went to New River Park, Freedom Skate Park and other city parks on Monday morning, Baker said, they discovered the signs had been destroyed and put into garbage cans.
"Please stay off the playground equipment," Baker asked the public. "Do not play group sports.
"Even if it's basketball and a group of 10 (players) or under, if you're using a common ball and you're sweating and coughing and sneezing, if you're playing, you're still too close for comfort.
"How sad it is, to have to say that," she added.
Police lack authority
Beckley Police Department lacks authority to enforce the governor's executive order, which is not martial law. Baker reported that BPD Chief Lonnie Christian is seeking insight into enforcing social distancing rules within city limits.
"We do not have the manpower to break up these groups or to tell people to move along," said Baker. "I probably have over 100 acres of park area, and none of them have a gate on them.
"We appreciate the concern of all the people that have weighed in on Facebook and have called 911," she added.
On Friday, city workers marked six-foot intervals along Prince Street sidewalks, to assist clients at The Carpenter's Corner feeding ministry with keeping safe social distances while waiting for food.
Christian was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
County, state and federal campgrounds have all had similar issues, officials reported.
Justice announced Monday that state park campgrounds and restrooms would be closed to the public, since park-goers were failing to observe social distancing rules of standing at least six feet apart and not congregating in groups with more than 10 people.
Justice also announced that a staircase leading to Blackwater Falls in Davis is closed because it is too narrow for social distance and that a path leading to the overlook at Coopers Rock State Forest is also closed.
He also issued an executive order that directs anyone traveling into West Virginia from a high-risk area to quarantine for 14 days, and Justice has charged West Virginia State Police to monitor situations in state parks.
In 2019, the West Virginia Commerce Department conducted a multimillion-dollar overhaul of the state parks and forests and aimed to draw in more out-of-state visitors by marketing West Virginia's 35 parks and nine forests to tourists. State officials reported in August that the campaign had been successful.
Moments after Justice's address on Monday, Baker announced that city crews will be removing the hoops from municipal basketball courts.
Representatives of Beckley Housing Authority were not immediately available on Monday to answer questions about rules regarding Housing Authority apartment play areas.
Avoid playground equipment
City officials reported that a group of children were playing Sunday on equipment at Maxwell Hill Elementary School.
Baker urged local residents to avoid all playground equipment, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields and any other space that requires closer physical contact.
"Please use the parks to walk, ride a bike," Baker said. "When you see somebody coming down a trail, make room for them (to keep six feet of space)."
Restrooms in city, state and county parks are not open to the public, according to various officials. Baker advised families to use the facilities before they leave home.
Eve West, National Park Service chief of interpretation at the Glen Jean office, reported Monday that Glen Jean officials had conducted partial facility closure, which they are permitted to do.
West said local rangers are seeking permission from NPS in Washington to close down campgrounds and restrooms. She hopes to have authority to close by noon on Tuesday, March 30, she said.
Shelters, which may not be booked until May, could also be closed, she added.
"We'll have to evaluate where we are as a nation," she said.
People had complained to The Register-Herald about shelters at Grandview being heavily crowded on Saturday, and a representative at the booking site www.recreation.gov on Monday stated that Grandview shelters could be booked for up to 200 people.
West reported Monday that trails are still open for hiking. She urged hikers to turn the social distancing rules into an adventure by taking a less popular trail. She invited park users to choose a more mysterious trail by visiting www.nps.gov/neri.
"Instead of using those popular trails, spread out," she advised. "There are some areas of the park they haven't seen.
"We've got over 100 miles of hiking around the parks. We've got a lot of places. This is an opportunity."
At all parks, West said, citizens should pick up after themselves.
"Practice leaving no trace," she said. "Use your restroom facilities before you leave — and go on a trail less traveled."
Campgrounds closed
West Virginia State Parks Director of Office of Communications Andy Malinoski said Monday that most state campgrounds have been closed along with restrooms and lodges at state parks.
Molly Williams, director of Raleigh Parks and Recreation, said Monday that park officials around the nation are facing tough decisions.
"We have seen a lot of people out and about in our parks," said Williams. "And we have posted signs on all of our facilities and playgrounds, stating that they are closed.
"It's a tough call, because we want people to be in our parks, but we understand this social distancing needs to happen.
"It's a tough time for our Parks and Recreation agencies right now."
County hiking trails, walking trails, lakes and streams are still open for recreation, she said.
"We know that people want to get out and enjoy the outdoors," she said. "But we really need to be conscious during this time.
"The more conscious we are now, the sooner we'll be able to open and get back on a regular schedule for the summer."
President Donald Trump has said that social distancing should continue to April 30.
Local physician Dr. Ayne Amjad has predicted that the COVID-19 threat will continue through the summer.
"It's heartbreaking," Baker said of the current restrictions placed on parks. "I want the coronavirus to go away so things can go back to normal and children can get out and play the way God intended them to.
"We have to do it (social distancing) long-term to protect the children, and we'll protect everybody," she added. "But, golly."