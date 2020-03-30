Sun, COVID-19 make dilemma in area parks

Cathedral Falls, a popular destination for locals and tourists alike in Gauley Bridge, attracted a large number of visitors this past weekend, as is often the case on nice weekends throughout the year. But, as Saturday progressed, Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Scott ordered the roadside park along Rte. 60 closed until further notice to prevent large groups from gathering and creating a health hazard. "It's my duty as the mayor of Gauley Bridge to look out for the health and well-being of our town and its residents," he posted on the town's Facebook page.