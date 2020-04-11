Although Summers County is one of only a handful in West Virginia without a positive COVID-19 test result, various entities there continue to see their supply of PPE dwindle with no new sources on the horizon.
Three of the county’s 30 tests for the virus are still pending; all others were negative.
The Senior Center and the Summers Nursing & Rehab Center, which is restricting visitors and screening all employees, both reported to the Summers County COVID-19 Task Force that they need PPE (personal protective equipment).
The Emergency Management office also is soliciting PPE on behalf of emergency responders countywide and offers decontamination tips for used PPE for those who are unable to obtain fresh supplies.
Also at Thursday’s task force meeting:
l Although Summers EMS has not had to deal with a positive COVID-19 transfer thus far, it reported to the task force “a large number of cardiac arrests” during the last several weeks.
l The Firefighters Association is keeping all departments updated on safe practices, according to the task force report. Units in the county that need cloth masks are asked to call Talcott Fire Department at 304-712-0939.
l Using volunteers, the Hinton Hope Foundation is taking referrals for local seniors who need help getting groceries. To make a referral, message the foundation or the task force on Facebook. To donate to the project, use Paypal to send funds to hintonhopefoundation@gmail.com.