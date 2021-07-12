Summer weather raising rates of Lyme Disease

BLUEFIELD — Warm weather benefiting ticks and greater numbers of deer and other wildlife carrying them could be increasing the chances of the tick-borne Lyme Disease appearing on local dogs.
A veterinarian with Veterinary Associates off Cumberland Road in Bluefield said her facility has been seeing more Lyme Disease cases.
“Every year there’s been an increase,” Dr. Virginia McGuire said. “Even the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has been documenting it.”
There could be different reasons why more cases of Lyme Disease are appearing, she said. Warmer weather during ticks breeding season is causing them to proliferate. Greater numbers of deer, raccoons and other wildlife harboring ticks is another possible reason for the increasing number of cases.
“Lyme Disease in dogs is the same as it is in humans,” McGuire said. “Lyme Disease is a bacteria spread by ticks. It’s called borrelia burgdorferi. When they bite and have a blood meal, they can transmit that borrelia and cause an infection.”
Dr. Kelsey Hobson with All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton said her facility has seen “a bit of an uptick in Lyme-positive cases.” She added that she did not know the exact frequency of these cases, but more have been seen during the past few months.
Dogs infected with Lyme Disease do not always show symptoms, Hobson stated. Sometimes owners learn that their dogs have the disease when veterinarians test for it and other illnesses.
Hobson said they generally do not test for Lyme Disease unless they see a symptomatic case, which is a sick patient with possible signs that may be attributable to the disease.
Symptoms such as lethargy and “shifting leg lameness,” in which one of a dog’s legs become lame, then the lameness later appears in another leg, can appear, McGuire said.
Tick control is the best recommendation for avoiding Lyme Disease, and year-round protection is recommended, Hobson stated. Collars such as ones made by Seresoto are one option, and there are chewable medications.
Using flea and ticket prevention such as collars or oral medication all year is crucial since even one bite from a deer tick can lead to an infection, but they do not prevent 100 percent of all cases, McGuire said. A Lyme Disease vaccine is available, but it is not a 100 percent preventative option, either.
Lyme Disease primarily appears in dogs. It has been reported in cats, but veterinarians rarely test for the disease because it’s not commonly seen in felines, Hobson said.
When humans are infected with Lyme’s Disease, early symptoms can include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle and joint aches and swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. Seventy to 80 percent of victims get a bull’s eye or oval rash. Symptoms can appear between three to 30 days after being bitten by a ticket; symptoms usually appear after seven days have passed.
Later symptoms can include severe headaches and neck stiffness, more rashes; facial palsy; arthritis with several joint pain and swelling; intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones; heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat; episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath; and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC.