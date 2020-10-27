Tragic byproducts of the Covid-19 pandemic are being felt in the Greenbrier Valley with a rise in suicide and overdose calls to various crisis helplines.
“We are sounding the alarm in the Greenbrier Valley,” Sen. Stephen Baldwin, who leads the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force, said in a recent media release.
The task force reports that local, state and national data all point in the same direction — that the pressures created by the virus are a major cause of this troubling uptick in suicide and overdose calls, Baldwin said.
Since April, when the pandemic began to creep through West Virginia, Seneca Health Service’s Greenbrier County office has seen a significant increase in crisis call service volume. From April to September, the volume soared by more than 140 percent, the release indicated. Seneca experienced 11 hours of calls in April, contrasted with 27 in September.
The community engagement staffers, who take these calls, have recognized an increase in mental health issues, depression, fear and hopelessness, as well as substance use concerns, according to the release.
The Greenbrier County Health Department also has reported a dramatic increase in demand for harm reduction services since the pandemic began.
County health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison said, “These issues are happening here and across the nation in the wake of Covid. They are happening in children, the elderly and everyone.”
Increases in domestic violence calls are also on the rise at the Greenbrier County 911 Center and the Family Refuge Center (FRC), according to the task force.
Advocates at the FRC pointed out that survivors of domestic violence are twice as likely to attempt suicide as the population in general.
“We want citizens to be aware of that fact so they can check in on survivors,” the FRC’s interim co-director Nicole Limerez said. “They are particularly vulnerable right now and need our support.”
Crisis calls are increasing across the state.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, EMS responses to suspected overdoses nearly doubled in March, as 1,068 people were assisted statewide. Over the previous six months, EMS agencies collectively averaged receiving approximately 500 calls per month
Emergency room visits related to overdoses also rose 20 percent in March and have remained steady ever since, according to WVDHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, as cited in the task force’s media release.
And the Centers for Disease Control reported that overdoses in West Virginia rose by 10 percent during the first three months of this year, before the pandemic had gained a grip in the state. Data for the following two quarters are not yet available, but the task force used the results from the first quarter, coupled with data about emergency room overdose visits, to conclude that the overdose rate would continue to trend upward.
Earlier this year, when the numbers first began to rise, the task force assembled a resource guide with information about where in the Greenbrier Valley a person could find help with substance abuse, food, health care and more.
Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe, who helped put the guide together, said in the release, “We knew we had a serious problem before the pandemic, which would only get worse. We knew we needed to make sure folks knew where to turn for help.”
The resource guide can be found at www.RoncevertePres.org or on the Facebook pages of Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe or Senator Stephen Baldwin. For a hard copy or e-copy, send a request to stephen.h.baldwin@gmail.com.
Dr. Morrison shared some final words of advice in the task force’s media release.
“Check in on your neighbors,” she said. “Everyone can do that, and everyone needs to be doing that right now.”
