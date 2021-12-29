Active Covid cases were back above 9,000 in the Wednesday report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and other pandemic numbers were rising as well but not as explosively as in other places around the country.
But the statewide reading on active cases, up 874 or 10.2 percent to 9,478, should give pause. It was the highest reading since Oct. 16, when actives hit 9,615.
In contrast, the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market showed a gain of 11 active cases from the day before, a scant 0.6 percent gain, rising from 1,752 to 1,763. Wyoming County’s count was up to 133 actives from 108 in Tuesday’s report, and Fayette County was up 16 at the same time, from 223 to 239. Both Mercer County (427 to 407) and Raleigh County (377 to 375) saw their active cases pull back in the daily report.
At the same time, there were 1,976 new cases in the state, nearly doubling the 1,053 in the DHHR’s Tuesday report.
The U.S. record for daily coronavirus cases was broken as the two highly contagious variants – Delta and Omicron – worked in tandem to tip the states back toward what may be a long winter of dealing with illnesses and deaths.
With the third year of the pandemic certain, U.S. cases topped 267,000 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times database. The previous record was set Jan. 11, when the seven-day average was 251,232.
In West Virginia, the “fully vaccinated” rate trails the U.S. rate by 11 percentage points – 62 percent to 51 percent. The state is also exposed for bad news as its population is older, less healthy and poorer than the rest of the country’s, making it a vulnerable target for the disease.
In addition to the state’s count of active cases, which has been above 8,000 in 24 of the past 26 days after dipping to 4,501 on Thanksgiving, the state’s positive test rate stayed in double digits in the Wednesday report, its fourth consecutive day there. While declining nearly two percentage points, the daily positive test rate came in at 12.45 percent – a comparatively high reading.
State officials, including Gov. Jim Justice, have been warning of a significant spike coming the state’s way, courtesy of Omicron, a highly contagious variant but perhaps not as severe as the previously dominant Delta variant.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Tuesday the surge is happening across the country and internationally as well and the Omicron variant is dominant.
“We know it is contagious in a manner that is very much different than we have ever seen before,” he said of the ability of Omicron to spread quickly.
Gov. Jim Justice said Omicron is “sweeping across the land” and will be coming to West Virginia.
“Hear me when I say you need to be vaccinated so badly, and if you’ve already been vaccinated, you need to have your booster shot,” he said. “This thing will surely skyrocket in West Virginia. You have to protect yourself.”
The U.S. numbers are advancing rapidly enough that Dr. Anthony Faucci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said citizens should rethink attending any large gathering to celebrate New Year’s. He also said that “the pattern and disparity between cases and hospitalizations strongly suggest there will be a lower hospitalization-to-case ratio when the situation becomes more clear.”
Hospitalizations have been on the rise around the country, averaging more than 71,000 a day, but remain far below peak levels. In West Virginia, hospitaizations to treat Covid have been going sideways, up one day, down the next. In Wednesday’s report, hospitalizations were down four at 634 but still up from 498 on Thanksgiving.
Deaths, too, have been increasing with a daily average across the country of 1,243, far below its record of 3,342 reported Jan. 26.
In West Virginia, the DHHR counted 18 deaths related to Covid, including two from Raleigh County, in its Wednesday report, pushing the cumulative total to 5,305.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old female from Marshall County, a 66-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 76-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year-old male from Harrison County, an 80-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 46-year-old male from Barbour County, a 77-year-old female from Hardy County, a 79-year-old male from Harrison County, a 61-year-old male from Fayette County, a 61-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Cabell County, an 84-year-old male from Tucker County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Monongalia County, and a 76-year-old female from Clay County.