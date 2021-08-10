Students may choose to wear masks in class, must mask up on buses

Following a recommendation by the Raleigh County Health Department, Raleigh Board of Education recommend that students wear masks when schools open on Aug. 17.
However, the board voted unanimously, after listening to more than hour of protests and questions by some parents, to allow students the choice of whether to wear the mask at school.
Under regulations set by state officials, students must wear the masks while on school buses.
Students who are quarantined this year will do so for 10 days, instead of 14 days. Schools Superintendent David Price said that if students are wearing masks or they are vaccinated, they will not be sent to quarantine unless they exhibit symptoms of Covid.
Unvaccinated and unmasked students must be placed on quarantine if they are exposed.
It was unclear as to how school officials will know which students are vaccinated, as Price said Friday there was not a school record of vaccinated students.
Gov. Jim Justice has started a program that encourages students to be vaccinated. Schools with the highest vaccine rates will receive prizes, under the governor's plan.
Virtual learning is available for students who do not want to be exposed to unmasked and unvaccinated crowds.
Price said that it will take at least a month for the effects of the policy to be known.
"The health department did say we needed up to four or five weeks to see any effects," he said. "We're putting students into a brand new setting, in groups, in small space indoors," he said.
BOE member Richard Snuffer emphasized that the school board recommends that students wear masks. He added that guidance must be developed for sports.
"We would prefer, our recommendation is that people wear masks," he said. "But that's a parent's choice."
Board members Marie Hamrick, Dr. Charlotte Hutchens and Snuffer said that reports of Covid cases must be made for each school, at each meeting, for the mask choice policy to continue.
Hutchens told the board that a protocol for providing at-home instruction for quarantined students must be developed.
Director of Raleigh Schools Health Services Angie Foster presented a report for mitigating Covid. Foster said that she collaborated with Price, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Serena Starcher, Assistant Superintendent Sandy Sheatsley and Director of Pupil Services Eric Dillon to produce the report, along with Amber Humphrey of Raleigh Health Department and a regional health department representative.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks while indoors.
"Prevention is one of the key elements to keep our rates down," said Foster.
Vaccination of those who are eligible is the most effective strategy for mitigating the pandemic, according to the report.
Foster said that, according to county health officials, wearing masks increases the opportunity for students to attend school five days a week. She said that social distancing will be maintained to the extent possible, throughout the school system. Price suggested that schools will also be disinfected thoroughly.
BOE member Jack "Gordy" Roop made the initial motion to offer a choice of face coverings to students and parents. Board member Marie Hamrick and other members "tweaked" the motion to state that the board will receive updates on school Covid numbers at each meeting, suggesting that masks may be mandated in cases of an outbreak.
Some speakers pointed out that cloth and paper facial coverings get dirty and bacteria-ridden and that they are ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid, when compared to the N-95 masks. The speakers pointed out that the N-95 masks are not being utilized by most students or teachers.
Heather Radford, a mother of three children in the Raleigh school system, said she is a front-line health care worker. She said that her child's pediatrician does not recommend that children wear the most popular masks that are acceptable at schools — cloth masks and paper disposable masks.
"She is adamantly against it," Radford told the board. "These are her words, and they're not mine.
"Her exact words were to me, 'That is like trying to contain a mosquito with a chain link fence.'"
Susan Daniel, a nurse who said she has 18 years of experience as pediatric nurse and who currently is the assistant director of nursing in the quality assurance department at four long-term care facilities in the state, said that the masks most people wear will not stop Covid transmission.
"It is nothing but a farce," Daniel said of the mask requirements. "The mask the children and adults are wearing during this pandemic are providing a very false sense of security.
"Only a NIOSH-approved (National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health) N95 respirator will provide the needed protection to prevent transmission of the virus."
Daniel also told the board that she is not in favor of mandatory masks.
Early in the pandemic, CDC had urged Americans not to buy the N-95 masks so that health care workers could use them. On Sunday, former Food and Drug Administrator director Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS "Face the Nation" that disposable and cloth masks, which have been common choices in Raleigh County, may not be as effective at preventing the spread of the virus.
“If you’re going to consider wearing a mask, the quality of the mask does matter,” Gottlieb said. “So if you can get your hands on a KN95 mask or an N95 mask, that’s going to afford you a lot more protection.
“There’s plenty of N95 masks in the system. There are also KN95 masks available. So I would encourage people to look at the quality of the mask and try to get their hands on a better quality of masks,” he added.
N95 are masks that “achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles,” according to the Food and Drug Administration. They are regulated by the NIOSH in the US. The Chinese government regulates KN95 masks, which have the same fit.
One parent, nurse Deanna Farley of Maxwell Hill, observed that many had forgotten "my body, my choice" when discussing mandatory masks and added that, as American citizens, individuals may make their own health care decisions. She added that children are not drivers of the pandemic.
Great-grandmother Geneva Crewey pointed out that there is a problem of parents sending kids to school when they are sick, which is a factor in the pandemic.
"The parents are afraid to keep them home because they can just have five written notes," she added, referring to the state policy of permitting parents to write only five excuses for their children per semester, under threat of criminal legal actions. Otherwise, a doctor must write the excuse.
"If a kid wakes up with a stomach ache or vomiting, you don't have to take them to the doctor," said Crewey. "You know exactly what's wrong with them.
"Why can you just have the five (excuses)? Y'all maybe need to think about that."
Prior to the vote, Crewey had also asked that kids wear masks to school and have the choice of taking them off when they get to their seats.
Price said, at a later point in the meeting, that Raleigh Schools did not strictly enforce the attendance policy last school year, to accommodate students staying home when they had a mild symptom.
Some of the speeches were more dramatic.
A few speakers cried at the podium, a few raised their voices, and at least two refused to honor the mandatory five-minute time limit they had agreed to honor when they signed up to speak, continuing to talk over reminders by Starcher and board members.
A Beckley Police Department officer moved the microphone from under one woman's mouth, after she refused to honor the time limit several times and ignored reminders. Board member Rick Snuffer told officers to remove her from the podium, then relented while she continued to speak without the microphone.
Her actions elicited loud "whoops" and hand clapping from some of those who had gathered to speak.
One male speaker told the board that they may get voted out during the next election. He then accused Snuffer of laughing at him and told Snuffer to stop. Snuffer, who had on a facial covering, denied he was laughing.
Some speakers accused board members of not conducting personal research, and one speaker accused them of relying too heavily on information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hutchens, a former school superintendent and current board member, communicated that she had taken her personal research into Covid management very seriously.