Stonerise Healthcare, which operates four nursing home facilities in southern West Virginia including Harper Mills in Beckley, began testing all patients and employees for COVID-19 on Thursday within the 17 skilled nursing centers it supports, according to a press release from the company.
Testing for COVID-19 began following an executive order issued from Gov. Jim Justice to test all nursing home patients or re-test those who have already been tested. Testing will be administered over the next several days.
If patients test positive for the virus, regardless of symptoms, they will transition to a COVID-19-ready unit for their safety and the safety of those around them. These units are in place at each of the 17 skilled nursing centers supported by Stonerise.
“Based on West Virginia’s COVID-19 curve and what we’ve learned from testing and community spread over the past few weeks across the nation, we know that individuals can test positive for COVID-19 without showing any symptoms,” said Dr. James Malone, chief medical director of Stonerise Healthcare. “The presidential task force has also acknowledged that many citizens have the virus without knowing it. For this reason, we do expect our centers will have employee and patient positive cases.”
In southern West Virginia, Stonerise Healthcare operates Glenwood Park, a 67-bed skilled nursing center in Princeton that serves short- and long-term patients and offers assisted living and independent living on its campus; Harper Mills, a 201-bed skilled nursing center in Beckley that serves short- and long-term patients; Meadow Garden, a 60-bed skilled nursing center in Rainelle that serves short- and long-term patients; The Brier, a 90-bed skilled nursing center in Ronceverte that serves short- and long-term patients.