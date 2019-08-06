The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says one out of every 167 pregnancies in the U.S. ends in stillbirth.
To help bring awareness, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia Perinatal Partnership (WVPP) are partnering with Count the Kicks — a stillbirth prevention public awareness campaign.
Count the Kicks teaches mothers how to tracking fetal movement during the third trimester of pregnancy. Moms will start to notice a pattern, a normal amount of time it takes their baby to get to 10 movements. If "normal" changes during the third trimester, the release said this could be a sign of potential problems.
“Moms are the best evaluators of their baby’s status and educating them about kick counts is a path to preventing stillbirth,” said Denise Smith, DHHR Perinatal Programs Director. “Through this campaign, we are offering free Count the Kicks resources to expectant moms and the healthcare providers and other professionals who interact with them.”
The free resources include educational materials and a Count the Kicks phone app available in the Google Play and iTunes online stores. The app, which is available in 10 languages, allows an expectant mom to monitor her baby’s movement, record the history, set a daily reminder, and count for single babies and twins.
Providers like maternal health providers, birthing hospitals and social services agencies can order free Count the Kicks educational materials at countthekicks.org to use with expectant moms.
