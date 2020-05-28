As the state received a bit of a reprieve in its daily reporting of incidents of COVID-19 compared with recent trends, Gov. Jim Justice said at a Thursday afternoon press conference that he is pleased with West Virginia’s coronavirus numbers right now.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Thursday afternoon press release that the agency had received an additional 1,316 tests for the highly contagious disease since Wednesday afternoon, and 26 of those tests were positive. That created a 2.13 percent daily positive test rate well below the governor’s 3 percent mark for taking action.
The state’s daily rate for positive test results rose to over 7 percent earlier this week.
The recent spike was caused by 105 positive tests at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. The outbreak at the facility convinced the governor to order tests of all inmates across the state.
The DHHR now has reported 91,038 total tests, with 1,935 positive results and 74 deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (287/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (165/3), Kanawha (216/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/10), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (17/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (123/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).