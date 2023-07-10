CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Staff from the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, will extend outreach and enrollment statewide through the summer at West Virginia fairs and festivals.
As part of an ongoing effort to modernize services and remove barriers to accessing WIC benefits, the West Virginia WIC program will utilize an online participant portal to accept applications.
Local West Virginia WIC agencies will host children’s activities, diaper changing stations and mother’s lounge for infant feeding, and free farmers markets while enrolling eligible families.
Dates in southern West Virginia include: West Virginia State Fair, Aug. 10-19, and Beckley Kids Classic Festival, Sept. 9.
