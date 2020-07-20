On Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases in West Virginia was headed in the wrong direction.
On Monday, Raleigh County reported 13 new cases – and 105 cases overall. Mercer and Greenbrier counties were each up by two cases, and Nicholas and Wyoming counties were each up by one case, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources count.
The Wyoming County Health Department says it has confirmed 11 cases.
As Gov. Jim Justice implores people to wear masks and the need to open schools this fall, he reported on Monday that several new church-related outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified at places of worship in Grant, Logan and Wood counties.
Last week, Justice announced that additional church-related outbreaks had already been identified in Boone, Kanawha, Raleigh and Taylor counties. Among all seven of these counties combined, the outbreaks account for about 75 total cases.
Pastor Paul Chapman of Beckley Praise Church on Elm Street in Beckley said Friday that he and six members of his congregation, including two family members, had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Chapman is also an employee of the Raleigh Circuit Clerk’s Office in the Judicial Annex. It was Chapman’s diagnosis that led Raleigh Chief Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich to close the Annex on Friday for cleaning.
“We’ve absolutely got to stay on top of this with all of us,” Gov. Justice said. “Please know that the church setting is the ideal setting to spread this virus.”
Raleigh County’s numbers have been spiking in the last couple of weeks. Since a week ago Friday, when 68 confirmed cases had been counted, the county has added 37 cases for a 54 percent increase.
And while Monongalia and Kanawha counties are drawing the governor’s attention, upticks in southern West Virginia have become part and parcel of the daily report from the DHHR, too.
Statewide on Monday, the DHHR reported 1,374 new lab results, 67 of which were positive. That produced a 4.88 daily positive test rate.
As of Monday afternoon, Monongalia had 748 cases, 15 more than on Sunday. Kanawha County, another hot spot in the state, had 534 cases, 14 more.
The Kanawha County Health Department, in its own count on Monday, said it had counted 586 total cases – 574 confirmed cases, 198 active, 368 recovered, 20 associated deaths and 12 probable.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (219/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (140/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (73/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (21/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (105/3), Randolph (199/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).