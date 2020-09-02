State's Covid-19 rate on the rise

With Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases spiraling unrelentingly higher in the Mountain State, Gov. Jim Justice struck a solemn tone during the front end of a briefing on Wednesday – and then announced, without hesitation, that he was closing all bars again in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, at “4 o’clock today.”
“We’ve got 16 people who have died,” the governor said of the state’s death toll the past two days.
He then took time to list each of the cases, including Wednesday’s overnight tally of an 88-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year old woman from Taylor County, a 72-year-old man from Ohio County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 67-year-old woman from Nicholas County, a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County, and an 88-year-old man from Jackson County.
“Know that I pray for all of them,” Justice said.
“They are not statistics. They are loved ones. They are friends.”
He then mentioned that the nation’s death count, nearing 190,000, “is three and a half times what we lost in the Vietnam War.”
The governor’s emotional response to acceleration of the spread of the virus and whether the state would be ready to open its schools on Tuesday came as he was taking flak on multiple fronts. The state’s teachers unions had just finished a press conference of their own, saying many among their ranks had not received necessary personal protection equipment in their classrooms.
Justice called that “political garbage.”
Criticism, too, came from from print and radio commentators about the governor’s Monday proposal to test all athletes at three “orange” school districts – including Fayette County – in an effort to get their student athletes on the field Friday.
Still, the governor stood by his deal and said, “we missed a real opportunity there.”
The governor was buried in the numbers for a good bit of the briefing, and the numbers were not encouraging.
The Department of Health and Human Resources added 135 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday, pushing its daily positive test rate to 4.93 percent a day after it had hit a near record high of 6.85 percent – the highest rate since May 26 when it touched 6.95 percent.
“That’s terrible,” Justice said.
The state has 2,146 “active” cases of the virus, a record high, with 146 people hospitalized, up from 139 on Tuesday.
“We’re going the wrong way,” the governor said.
Perhaps most troubling, the governor said, was the state’s effective reproduction rate – the average number of people who become infected by a single carrier. If it’s above 1.0, Covid-19 will spread quickly. If it’s below 1.0, infections will slow.
On July 18, the rate stood at 0.90. On Wednesday, it had risen to 1.22.
“We are the third worst in the country,” Justice said.
In the past seven days, the state has recorded 1,150 new cases of the highly infectious disease, an average of 164 cases per day that includes a record 222 on Sunday, according to the DHHR’s online database. Cases are spiking anew just days away from when public schools in the state are scheduled to open for the fall term after an abrupt closing on March 13.
At the same time, deaths have risen by 40, moving from 190 one week ago to 230 on Wednesday.
Monongalia County and WVU in particular are having a rough go of stanching the transmission of the virus. Moving further into orange territory on Wednesday in the state’s new color-coded map that dictates liberties and restrictions for public K-12 schools, the county added 39 cases on Wednesday according to the DHHR, pushing its total to 1,209 – second only to Kanawha County, the state’s most populous county, with 1,515.
Mongongalia County’s seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population rose to 18.26 from 15.15 on Tuesday. If it does not cut that to below 10.0 by 9 p.m. Saturday, all athletic teams will be – as they have been this week – sidelined.
Now, its bars are boarded up again.
The governor’s directive comes two days after bars were permitted to reopen for the first time since mid-July. On Monday, Gov. Justice said that state officials would be watching and monitoring progress closely, adding that if things “start to move in the wrong direction, we’ll shut them back down.”
And that is exactly what he did on Wednesday.
Most concerning to both the governor and to University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee were reports and pictures of college-aged people not wearing masks and not social distancing, either inside Morgantown drinking establishments or waiting in long lines to get in.
“To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement,” Gee said in a prepared statement.
Justice was more colloquial.
“What do we do? Boom, right off the get-go. We’ve got people standing on top of people. We’ve got no masks,” he said, not hiding his disappointment.
Gee called the behavior “a flagrant disregard for our community’s safety, both the campus community and the city of Morgantown.
“These actions will lead to serious consequences including additional community spread of Covid-19 and the closing of an on-campus learning environment,” Gee said.
The governor said health officials in Monongalia County have now identified 29 positive Covid-19 cases among 12 fraternities and sororities on WVU’s campus.
“Kids, you have got to listen to me,” the governor pleaded. “Please, kids, we have got to bear down here. You are absolutely running the risk of killing somebody. This is not play toy stuff. People are dying.”
Nearly half of the new cases statewide on Wednesday were reported in Monongalia and Kanawha counties, also colored orange.
The Kanawha County Health Department reported more troubling news late Wednesday afternoon, announcing 1,565 total Covid-19 cases – 50 more than what the DHHR had reported just hours earlier.
And then this: Three more people had died of Covid-related causes.
Kanawha County, also rated orange, stood at 12.19 for its seven-day rolling average, according to the DHHR map. That is likely to fall further into orange territory on Thursday.
Fayette County, too, carries the orange designation with its seven-day rolling average increasing to 10.78 from 10.11 on Tuesday. Monroe County, with a rolling average of 33.90, has been colored an even more restrictive red. In such cases, all classes would be conducted via distance learning and all athletics would be canceled – games and practices.
In southern West Virginia, Mercer County moved closer to orange with its rolling average coming in at 8.51 from 7.05 on Tuesday. Raleigh County’s rolling average moved up, too, from 6.82 to 7.98.
