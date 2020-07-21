West Virginia’s positive Covid-19 test rate dropped below 2 percent on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) afternoon tally, as the state received 21 positive results out of 765 lab results.
The number of results was the lowest since June 7 when the Department of Health and Human Services reported 507 tests. Over the past week, an average of 4,104 labs per day had been reported by the DHHR.
The state has fallen behind the pace of testing across the rest of the nation. West Virginia has tested 13.46 percent of its population compared with the national average of 13.89 percent.
Still, the state is outpacing its border states, with Maryand closest at 12.32 percent.
The state’s cumulative test rate of 2.16 percent is far below the national average of 8.21 percent and those of its six bordering state with Kentucky being the closest at 4.74 percent.
The climb in Monongalia County’s number of new infections slowed considerably Tuesday with three new cases pushing it s total to 751. Kanawha County, another recent hot spot for the state, added five new cases, increasing its total to 539.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday there were 615 total cases and 13 probable cases of Covid-19 in Kanawha County as of this afternoon. The DHHR numbers often lag county reports.
In Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, more than half (51.83 percent) of those who have been infected with the disease were between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the DHHR online database.
Through Tuesday afternoon, the state as received 240,201 lab results with 5,199 of those being positive.
Also on Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the death of a 67-year old woman from Cabell County.
In southern West Virginia, Fayette County added one case while Wyoming County added three to push its DHHR total to 11. The Wyoming County Health Department said it had confirmed 14 cases as of Monday.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).