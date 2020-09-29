At the beginning of each of his press briefings on the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice recites the number of West Virginians who have lost their lives to the highly infectious Covid-19 that preys on the elderly who most often have underlying health issues that the disease attacks.
On Wednesday, the governor will be presented with a longer list than normal.
The state counted two more Covid-19 related deaths from southern West Virginia and eight total for the state in the Tuesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, pushing the state’s total to 345.
The Tuesday tally included the fourth such death in Wyoming County, a 79-year-old woman, and a 73-year-old man from Monroe County, that county’s eighth.
The DHHR also confirmed three deaths in Putnam County – a 70-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman. The others were a 70-year-old man from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 78-year-old woman from Taylor County.
The death total promises to keep climbing, too, as the number of confirmed cases are showing no signs of slowing. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported 180 new cases a day after it had reported 210 additional cases. In the past week, the state has added 1,267 cases, and 2,645 over the past two weeks.
The state has now had 15,692 total cases since the coronavirus first showed its face in the state back in mid-March.
Justice has said in the last two press briefings that he wants 7,000 to 10,000 tests to be performed each day in the state so carriers of the disease can be isolated and prevented from transmitting the disease to others.
The Tuesday report showed 3,042 tests, and the state hasn’t had 7,000 or more tests in a single day since Sept. 11. Since counting began in March, the state has hit 7,000 or more test three times. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged 5,135 tests per day.
Of all nine counties in The Register-Herald region, Fayette has been racking up more new cases than any other. In September, according to the DHHR online database, the county has gone from 360 cases on Sept. 1 to 629 in Tuesday’s report, a gain of 269 cases – or 75 percent.
According to the Tuesday report, Fayette County added seven cases in the prior 24 hours.
Still, on the state’s color coded map that tracks the severity of Covid-19 transmission rates across the state and informs school districts what freedoms they have in opening classrooms and athletic competitions, Fayette County is colored green, the least restrictive of the map’s five colors.
Only three counties in the state – Kanawha, Barbour and Boone – are colored orange. Six of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market are colored green. Nicholas is yellow, and Summers and Wyoming are colored gold.
On its Facebook page on Monday, the Fayette County Health Department reported there have been 14 deaths, 10 are currently hospitalized, and there are 497 recovered cases. Through Monday, 106 cases remained active.
In a graphic compiled by the FCHD through Monday, Oak Hill was shown with 68 positive Covid-19 cases, the most in Fayette County. Fayetteville follows with 43, Montgomery with 40, Scarbro with 25 and Boomer with 18.
The county’s September jump has been spurred by 199 cumulative inmate cases at Mount Olive Correctional Complex and other cases involving staff at the prison, as well as nursing home and church outbreaks — coupled with prevalent community spread. Peeking back a little further, Fayette had 188 cases in the Aug. 25 DHHR report.
"Limiting interaction" is the key to combating the further spread of Covid-19 cases, stressed Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. She urges limiting group sizes and any interaction in "what I consider non-essential" gatherings such as birthday parties, cookouts and graduation parties.
"I know those are super important to our society,” Stewart said, "but right now, especially with the amount of viral prevalence in our communities, we really need to back off."
A total of 41 Covid-19 tests was administered during a special event Friday at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope, according to Stewart.
Free testing planned for this week includes:
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Smithers
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 — New River Health will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart store in Oak Hill
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the number of Mount Olive Correctional Complex positive inmate cases stood at six, with two tests pending, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. There have been been 199 cumulative inmate cases, with 188 recovered and four in quarantine.
One inmate death has been confirmed at MOCC. Deaths of four other positive Mount Olive inmates are not included in the data since medical opinion has not concluded Covid-19 caused or contributed to the deaths, pending further medical determination.
Among active outbreaks in local nursing homes through Sept. 27, there are cases involving six staff members and five residents of Montgomery Rehab and Nursing, as well as 27 staff and 38 residents at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation in Kanawha County, with one death at the Glasgow facility.
Elsewhere around the region, McDowell added three new Covid cases in the Tuesday report, Mercer seven, Monroe two, Nicholas one and Raleigh five while Greenbrier, Summers and Wyoming remained flat.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374), Wyoming (118).