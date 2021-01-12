West Virginia officials announced Tuesday that 14 Covid-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week through Operation Save Our Wisdom.
For the southern reaches of the state, a super-sized clinic will be held Thursday in Greenbrier County at the State Fair of West Virginia, West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The clinic is for residents of Greenbrier, Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
The clinic is by appointment. Fayette County residents: call 304-574-1617; Greenbrier County residents: call 304-645-1787; McDowell County residents: call 304-448-2174; Mercer County residents: call 304-324-8367; Monroe County residents: call 304-772-3064; Pocahontas County residents: call 304-799-4154; Raleigh County residents: call 304-252-8531; Summers County residents: call 304-466-3388; Wyoming County residents: call 304-732-7941.
This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 80 years of age and older. Approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics.
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Kanawha County
7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for appointment).
Randolph County
Noon – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Berkeley County
10 a.m. – 6 PM, Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.
Braxton County
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call 304-471-2240.
Cabell County
9 a.m. – 4 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.
Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties)
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment, Fayette County residents: call 304-574-1617; Greenbrier County residents: call 304-645-1787; McDowell County residents: call 304-448-2174; Mercer County residents: call 304-324-8367; Monroe County residents: call 304-772-3064; Pocahontas County residents: call 304-799-4154; Raleigh County residents: call 304-252-8531; Summers County residents: call 304-466-3388; Wyoming County residents: call 304-732-7941.
Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties)
9 a.m. – 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment, Hardy County residents: call 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400; Hampshire County residents: call 304-496-9640; Grant County residents: call 304-257-4922; and Mineral County residents: call 304-788-1321.
Harrison County
9 AM – 3 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: 304-423-7969.
Monongalia County
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call 304-257-3383.
Randolph County
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.
Wood County
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Elite Center, 2000 1st Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment, call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).
Friday, January 15, 2021
Cabell County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.
Hancock County (includes Brooke County)
9 a.m. – 5 PM, Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call 304-564-3343.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cabin Creek Clinic at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment, call 304-734-2040 (may begin calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an appointment) or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org. This location is open to those 80 years of age and older and is not limited to Cabin Creek participants.
For more information on Covid-19 vaccination, please visit vaccinate.wv.gov.