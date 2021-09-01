As the state set a record for the number of Covid patients on ventilators, 22 more West Virginians have died of Covid-related complications, according to the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), giving Gov. Jim Justice a list of 32 cases since Monday to read at a pandemic press briefing Wednesday morning.
As is his habit, the governor read through the list to start off the briefing, noting that two people on the list were 34 years old.
“It is a shame beyond belief,” the governor said.
“The only way on this planet that we know how to get out of this is to get vaccinated,” Justice said, noting accelerating numbers of victims in the state.
The first record to fall was the number of patients on ventilator support, according to retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer who serves as director of the Joint Interagency Task Force which coordinates the state's vaccination efforts. As of Wednesday morning, Hoyer said there were 109 people on assisted breathing, five more than the record 104 set Jan. 10.
Another record under assault is the number of patients in intensive care units – 202 as of the DHHR’s Wednesday morning report, just shy of the 219 set on Jan. 6.
The DHHR report also showed 647 people hospitalized with Covid, well off its high of 818 set on Jan. 5, but up by 595 cases from 52 recorded on July 4
The daily report also showed 17,664 active Covid cases in the state, 921 more than the previous day. IN the past month, thactive cases have grown by 15,184.
The positive test rate was at 9.54 percent in the Wednesday report which has pulled the overall rate up to 5.22 percent. On June 22, it had fallen to 1.68 percent before the Delta variant of the coronavirus took hold and started spreading in the state.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-Related deaths the Covid-related deaths of a 79-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old male from Putnam County, a 58-year-old female from Randolph County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old female from Mercer County, a 74-year-old female from Barbour County, a 59-year-old male from Putnam County, a 58-year-old male from Webster County, a 48-year-old male from Lewis County, a 73-year-old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old female from Marshall County, a 53-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year-old male from Monroe County, a 41-year-old male from Marion County, an 82-year-old male from Mercer County, a 68-year-old male from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Boone County, an 83-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year-old female from McDowell County, a 78-year-old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year-old male from Randolph County.