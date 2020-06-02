As the state’s lab results for COVID-19 testing topped 100,000 on Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old woman from Berkeley County and a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County, both victims of the highly contagious disease. West Virginia now has recorded 78 such deaths.
As of its Tuesday afternoon report, the DHHR reported a total of 102,298 lab results with 2,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As testing continues around the state, fewer and fewer positive results are coming out of the labs. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported a daily positive test rate of 0.71 percent, bringing the over all rate down to 2.01 percent. Of 2,267 tests returned by Tuesday afternoon over the previous 24 hours, 16 were positive.
One new confirmed case was reported in Monroe County, pushing its total to seven. And in Wyoming County, its total dropped from three to two. As explained by the DHHR, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. The DHHR did not specifically address the overnight drop in the Wyoming County count.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (308/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (192/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (36/1), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).