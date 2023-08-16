charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, there were three Covid-related deaths since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,170 deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old female from Kanawha County and an 83-year-old male from Marion County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV Covid-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
